7 Google Chrome extensions to enhance Netflix and chill games





Netflix occupies the highest position among the myriad of streaming apps available today.

With 209 million subscribers to Amazon Prime Video and Disney +, 175 million and 103.6 million, respectively, Netflix remains the most widely used streaming service in the world. However, after more than 18 months of social distance, indoor stay, and TV binging, the rich library of apps can look pretty boring.

Fortunately, you can use other programs to liven up your viewing experience. With Office gone, even if you’re tired of inadvertently scrolling through your home screen to find a new comfort show, go beyond Google’s reviews and don’t spoil your hookup with something depressing. Even if you do, here are seven Chrome extensions that will improve Netflix.

During the pandemic, the teleparty socialized. Credit: Teleparty

The app, formerly known as Netflix Party, brought social interaction through a pandemic. A Chrome extension, now called Teleparty, allows viewers across different locations to watch movies and shows synced on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Disney +. Make sure everyone in the party is signed in to both Teleparty and Netflix, share the party link and start watching together.

Here you can add Teleparty to Google Chrome.

Watch Netflix while lying down on Netflix Flip.Credits: Netflix Flip

Ever wanted to see your TV lying down? Good news for chronic reclining chairs and tired people. I can do it. With Netflix Flip, you can literally rotate the display window without physically tilting the screen or distorting yourself in an unnatural position just to watch TV sideways.

Here you can add Netflix Flip to Google Chrome.

Netflix promotes more original content than other movies and TV shows, which can be quite annoying.Credits: no netflix original

The tendency of Netflix to push the original content to other TV shows and movies in the library is exhausted, frustrating subscribers who want to find new content instead of just spooning Netflix. Netflix Originals does not block Netflix from promoting its own content on both the home screen and recommended queues.

I can’t add Netflix original to Google Chrome here.

Browse Netflix’s secret super-specific genres.Credits: Netflix Hidden Category

Tired of scrolling through Netflix’s recommended clocks? Netflix categorizes its content into hyperspecific genres, but does not show it to users. Some subscribers have put together a comprehensive list of codes that Netflix uses to categorize content so that users can search for and browse content on the home screen. The Netflix Hidden Category allows you to skip this step altogether. With Netflix HiddenCategory, you can browse super-specific categories such as “Scary Cult Movies of the 1990s” and “Showbiz Movies Based on Real Life”.

Here you can add Netflix hidden categories to Google Chrome.

Trim adds IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes ratings to Netflix.Credit: Trim

Netflix removed user reviews in 2018 to discourage viewers from interfering with new, low-rated releases. Users must either search for reviews themselves or use Trim, an extension that displays IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes ratings for Netflix and Amazon Prime content. This extension can also exclude low-rated movies or “trim” recommended content to prevent it from appearing on Netflix.

Here you can add trim to Google Chrome.

Watch Netflix shows from anywhere in the world. Credit: wachee

Unfortunately, not all shows and movies are available in all countries. Netflix now catches viewers watching restricted content using a regular VPN and displays an error screen asking them to turn off the proxy. Wachee claims that Netflix does not exclude VPNs, so users can watch Netflix content from anywhere in the world. The basic plan is free, but to stream with higher video quality, Wachee charges a subscription fee.

Now you can add Wachee VPN to Google Chrome.

Language Reactor adds bilingual subtitles and pop-up dictionaries to Netflix shows.Credit: Language Reactor

Active listening is one of the most effective ways to learn a new language and is useful when watching a movie or TV show does not always allow you to talk to a native speaker. Language Reactor adds bilingual subtitles and pop-up dictionaries to Netflix to give viewers more precise playback control. It also works on YouTube.

Here you can add Language Reactor to Google Chrome.

Enjoy watching!

