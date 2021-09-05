



Earlier this month, Bardsley England, the UK’s second largest supplier of apples, was the global agricultural group Camellia Plc, a producer of tea, nuts, avocados, blueberries, corn and timber in Africa, India, Bangladesh and Brazil. Was acquired by. The partnership is designed to enable both companies to lead development and technology projects and transform the way food is grown for future generations. PBUK will investigate.

Birdsley England produces about 18,000 tonnes of fruit annually on 850 hectares of Kent and covers 27 orchards planted with apples, pears, cherries and plums. The business uses technologies such as microclimate sensors to monitor bad weather and moist foliage sensors to show early pests and diseases. The company also uses a combination of trailer-mounted machine vision devices and remote satellite technology to improve yield forecasting and crop management.

Bardsley England, an advanced business and innovator in the use of agricultural technology, was looking for time to form a strategic partnership to fund the next phase of agricultural development.

Similarly, Camellia was keen to expand into new production areas and regions, especially within the United Kingdom. Partnerships seemed inevitable. Consider that both companies apply a similar approach to agricultural technology and have a common desire for growth.

Ben Bardsley, CEO of Bardsley England, sees this space as PBUK has a great opportunity to work together to develop strategic and streamlined innovations within the fresh food supply chain. Forming partnerships with companies that have a consistent reputation for global food production and supply has been a goal for some time.

The union provided an ideal opportunity for Camellia, which is listed on London (AIM) and employs 78,000 staff in agricultural businesses around the world. Currently, camellia is one of the leading suppliers of tea to the United Kingdom, but exposure is limited for fresh fruits and nuts sold primarily in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Both businesses focus on bearer crops such as fruits, nuts and avocados, said Graham McLean, managing director of agriculture at Camelia. We also use a wide range of agricultural technologies, and this know-how is shared throughout the Group.

“We will use capital injection to fund investment in the development and implementation of packhouse expansion, technology in the supply chain and orchards, robotics, and automation,” said Ben Bardsley.

Future investment plan

Under this agreement, Camellia purchased an 80% stake in Bardsley England for 15.7 million (m). Camelia will also provide Bardsley with a $ 9.3 million loan. In addition to strengthening Bardsleys’ balance sheet, Camellia’s investment will support growth and allow companies to invest more in the development of packaging businesses and the expansion of orchards.

Formerly a family-owned company, Bardsley England took this opportunity to simplify its ownership structure by reducing its stake in the business. Raising 18.9 million funds, the company will maintain investment in both packhouse and agricultural businesses. We ensure that our business is at the top of the fresh food industry and continue to lead development and technology for future growth.

Use capital injection to fund expansion of packhouses, technology in supply chains and orchards, robotics, investment in automation development and implementation, and investment in trees, planting, and innovation of new varieties. increase.

In particular, the operation of pack houses will be expanded and will be increasingly automated by robotics. Fallow orchard development is also prioritized, followed by an annual reforestation program to ensure that the orchard’s age profile is maintained for optimal production.

Benefits for buyers

These changes will benefit fruit buyers in Bardsley England, including major UK supermarkets. By collaborating with Camellia on agricultural technology development, the company hopes that the adoption of reclaimed agricultural technology will enable increased efficiency, reduced costs, increased knowledge of carbon sequestration and reduced emission profiles.

Bardsley England takes a direct approach with our customers. The acquisition strengthens that model, Bardsley explains. This will further improve the efficiency of the overall packaging and growth business, strengthen customer relationships and provide added value directly to those customers.

Further innovation

Looking to the future, Bardsley believes that this partnership will continue to stand out in the UK agricultural market as Bardsley England paves the way within the technology and innovation industry.

Bardsley benefits from the knowledge that customers drive quality and value by driving step-by-step changes in every part of their business. This can be demonstrated by the shift in our cultivation practices to regenerative agriculture in order to grow our fruits in a better way. It has less impact on the earth and brings better fruits for us. With an investment in Bardsley England, we can continue to transform the way we grow for future generations by blending technology with nature.

Thus, for the past 18 months, Bardsley England has incubated its own in-house technology department called Bx Technology. Bx Tech’s focus was to provide complete visibility of fresh produce from orchards to the supply chain. Bx Tech helps you manage costs and labor costs, increase yields, and enrich soil by digitizing growing businesses. The idea is to make data-driven decisions and seek gradual improvements to produce better fruit in a more sustainable way.

For generations we have relied on historical know-how, but as we are at the mercy of the weather, climate change has a major impact not only on the quality of our fruits, but also on the way we grow them. In a world where we need it, Birdsley points to technology that gives us the ability to make data-driven decisions simply because we can’t control what we can’t measure. Creating indicators can also reward growers for their positive environmental impact.

Bardsley England will work closely with Bx Technology to drive the progress and transformation of both the industry and the planet by transforming the way businesses grow.

