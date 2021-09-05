Lively Hawaii Donates 3D Printer





Vibrant Hawaii was mobilized through the Hawaii County CARES Grant in September 2020 and became a school and non-profit organization across the Big Island as a result of the Resilience Hub Initiative, which continued until July 2021 through donations from residents of the Kohala Coast. We are donating 28 Prusa 3D printers. ..

3D printing was introduced on the Resilience Hub site and community partners to support the creation and access of personal protective equipment (PPE) during periods of high demand and low supply from manufacturers. Big Island Face Shield, a grassroots group affiliated with Vibrant Hawaii, was formed by volunteers from the Big Island of Hawaii. Many have engineering expertise.

Kean Wong, Program Director of the Big Island Face Shield, said the Big Island Face Shield Group, which was formed in the spring of 2020 as a volunteer group of 3D printing enthusiasts and enthusiasts. During the global PPE shortage in early 2020, we 3D printed thousands of face shields and face mask clips and distributed them to medical facilities, businesses, schools and individuals across the island. Believing that Keiki’s educational programming needs to be done across the island, we partnered with Vibrant Hawaii on Hub 1.0 and 2.0 programs and in 2021 with many summer camp programs for a creative educational experience across the island. I was excited to be able to offer it. .. It’s great to experience an exciting and enthusiastic Keiki, and for organizations and communities, they have seen 3D printers as a way to use this exciting technology to draw people into design and creativity. We look forward to how these great schools and nonprofits can use 3D printers to drive innovation and local resilience.

Run from February to July 2021, Hub 2.0 was built on community member demonstrations to efficiently and effectively meet the critical needs of supporting resilience and resilience. Hubs 2.0 goes beyond food distribution to directly support keikis distance learning, providing community members with a path to economic recovery, including food resilience initiatives and research into innovation through 3D printing. I searched for.

Due to the varying technological literacy and experience across the island, 3D printers maximized investment in devices and provided employees with the opportunity to invest more, said Resilience Hub Co-Chair Ashley Kierkiewicz. .. The pandemic has revealed how essential technology is in our lives. By making 3D printers more accessible and providing training through resilience hubs, we will expose children and families to technology that promotes design thinking and pursue a technology career that is becoming a major industry on the island. You may have been interested. .. The Big Island Face Shields were a phenomenal partner helping the community bring ideas into concrete products.

At Milory Hub, the 3D printer was powered by a generator because there was no wired electricity inside the building. This attracted the interest of other education groups who realized that power shortages were not a hindrance to providing technical education in rural areas, as previously thought.

We have proved that anything is possible here in Milolii. Some other teachers are thinking about providing resources and programs because they did it in Frau with two 3D printers and a generator. For Keiki, 3D printers have taught them endless possibilities. They learned the skills involved in using printers, but more importantly, they were confident that they were engineers who knew this place and their place in Ina, said 3D printing coach Kendra Kirkski. Says.

By the end of Hubs 2.0, Big Island Face Shields had provided 235 3D printing workshops and enhancements focused on improving critical thinking skills, entrepreneurial knowledge, design thinking, and STEM skills. Ten 3D printing coaches contacted 3,333 Keiki and their families around the Big Island.

Wong said it was incredible to offer this program because many communities did not have the opportunity to interact with advanced technology. We are confident that within 10 to 20 years some of these Keiki will be on the STEM path. We challenged them to think about wider opportunities than they originally existed.

Donations of 3D printers to schools and public places throughout the vibrant Big Island of Hawaii continue to support access to tools and technologies that drive innovation and localized solutions for building resilience.

This project truly models community empowerment. Janice Ikeda, Executive Director of Vibrant Hawaii, says that by building capacity and confidence in rural areas of the island through training and mentorship, community members can take the lead in developing solutions that help them. .. We are very grateful to Kean Wong, Caroline Laundry, Ava Williams, and their team for bringing 3D printing technology and skills to all areas of our island. They started a conversation about putting the printer permanently in the hands of the community. We sincerely support this.

Distribution of 3D printer donations

Hmkua: Hmkua Youth Foundation (2), Paauilo Elementary and Middle School (2) Hilo: East Hawaii Cultural Center (2), Haili Christian School (1), Hawaii Science and Technology Museum (2) Puna: HAAS / ASC (2) , Faculty of Volcanic Arts and Sciences (2) Ka: Ka High and Phala Elementary School (4) Kona: Milolii / Kalanihale (2), Hawaii Elementary (2), Kahakai Elementary (1), Laiopua Community Center (2), Kealakehe Junior High School ( 1) Kohala: Kohala High School (2) Waimea: Waimea Junior High School (1)

