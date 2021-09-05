Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 does not support these taskbar features





George Cox | PC Subscription

Windows 11 is in the final stages of testing and the final build of the operating system may be approved in early September. According to the report, Windows 11 will be released on the production channel in late October.

Microsoft still has time to introduce new changes, such as Android app support and new taskbar features. But after all, the downgrade taskbar is a deliberate design choice by Microsoft and doesn’t seem to make any major changes so far.

The Windows 11 taskbar doesn’t come with a full-fledged right-click (context) menu, and it seems that you can no longer drag files and apps to the taskbar. It was also discovered that the latest taskbar does not allow users to ungroup items / apps. In addition to these restrictions, Microsoft seems to have also removed the feature from the calendar flyout on the taskbar.

In Windows 10, you can access the calendar flyout by clicking the clock icon on the right side of the taskbar. This panel is integrated with the Windows 10 built-in calendar app that allows you to add events to your calendar that is synced between devices connected to the same Microsoft / Outlook / Exchange account.

In Windows 11, Microsoft has removed the event consolidation from the calendar flyout and can no longer view the calendar.

Initially, users assumed that it was a bug and would be fixed prior to the rumored October 2021 release. But after all, this isn’t a bug, according to a Microsoft statement.

This is a deliberate redesign to promote a Windows Widgets panel that can display events and other activities.

“Thank you for your feedback. We will continue to use your feedback to guide you through the future of such features, but now in Windows 11, there is a calendar option in the new widget experience, your personal calendar and its events. You can quickly see what the company says. It’s stated in a Feedback Hub post that has been endorsed by over 1,000 users.

Not surprisingly, users aren’t happy with these limits and want to revert to the proper taskbar.

“The widget doesn’t contain all the calendars, it has a lot of news and unnecessary stuff. Make it as available as before. It’s perfect and it’s a linked account on the fly. I had the option to create an event, “said one user on the Feedback Hub.

“The calendar widget only shows the calendars for my Microsoft account. I also use other calendars, but I need to see them all together. The web widget isn’t very useful and the calendar flyout. I like to see all the events in, “another user wrote.

Windows 11 calendar flyout and taskbar are missing another feature

Starting with Windows 11, you can’t view the time in seconds by clicking the clock icon on the right side of the taskbar.

“You can add up to two clocks to your flyout if you wish. This option[設定]>[時刻と言語]>[日付と時刻]>[追加の時計]It is under. At this time, displaying the number of seconds in the flyout is not supported, but please note that your interest in this is shared with the team for future consideration, “Microsoft said. I am.

Similarly, you can no longer edit the registry to display seconds directly on the taskbar clock. Introduced in Windows 10, this registry hack is disabled in Windows 11 builds.

“Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback on this,” the company added. Sorry, this is not a registry key supported by Windows 11. “

Microsoft has not disclosed when it plans to enable support for these missing features in the operating system.

Stay protected!

George Cox is the owner of Computer Diagnostics and Repair. He can be reached at 702-346-4217.

