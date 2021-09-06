Nearly 80% of fatal August COVID deaths surge among unvaccinated, partially vaccinated Oregons





Nearly four in five people died of coronavirus in Oregon during the first four weeks of August, according to new data released by the Oregon Department of Health.

According to a state report released Thursday, about 5 out of 51 known COVID-19 infections during the same period were among unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated people.

The so-called breakthrough cases and mortality rates among fully vaccinated Oregons remain small compared to the 2.4 million fully vaccinated Oregons as of August 28. It shows the efficacy of the vaccine in the prevention of severe COVID-19.

Since the inception of the pandemic, the state has identified 13,166 breakthrough cases. This is defined as a person who is positive after 14 days of receiving a full course of vaccination, which is a two-shot or one-shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. This is slightly more than half of the 1% infected with the disease after being completely vaccinated.

Health officials reported that 650 people with breakthrough cases were hospitalized. 0.027% of vaccinated Oregons. And 113 Oregons who died after a groundbreaking incident represent 0.0047% of those vaccinated.

Chunhuei Chi, director of the Oregon State University Global Health Center, said both hospitalizations and deaths were very low in terms of the proportion of vaccinated people. Therefore, the current surge is called an unvaccinated pandemic.

However, according to the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health, most of the deaths of vaccinated people occurred in August, one of the deadliest months since the pandemic began.

Prior to August, the state identified only 43 fully vaccinated individuals who died of COVID-19. However, in the first four weeks of August, the state aggregated the death toll of 70 fully vaccinated people, which may not yet be complete, a health official spokesman said. Delia Hernndez said.

Hernndez confirmed that these 70 deaths accounted for 22% of the 321 COVID-19-related deaths between August 1st and August 28th.

Individuals with breakthrough cases who are hospitalized or have died become older and distorted. Of the 650 people who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized since the outbreak of the pandemic, one-third were over 80 years old and nearly two-thirds were over 70 years old. Of the 113 groundbreaking cases that resulted in death, 56% were over 80 years old and 81% were over 70 years old.

Breakthrough cases have become increasingly of concern as delta variants obscure most of the country and the world. Public health experts and epidemiologists say that vaccines provide tremendous protection against hospitalization and death, but their effectiveness diminishes over time, even from the Delta. It increases the likelihood that even fully vaccinated people may become infected.

Two weeks ago, the Biden administration said that most Americans who received a full COVID-19 vaccination with two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna should receive booster shots from September 20, eight months later. Was announced.

On August 13, the federal government approved a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for some people with weakened immunity, and since then at least one million people have been given it nationwide. Locally, health officials will begin reporting the number of third shots individually next week.

According to the New York Times’ August 17 report, only six states other than Oregon (California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia) provide detailed data on the groundbreaking incident. Five of those states reported that breakthrough cases, almost entirely caused by delta variants, were responsible for 18% to 28% of all cases, consistent with the proportion of Oregon. bottom.

For more data and trends, please visit https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/.

-Ted Sickinger; [email protected]; 503-221-8505; @tedsickinger

