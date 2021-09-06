Timberline PK-8 creates P-TECH, biliteracy route





Interested in participating in Skyline High’s P-TECH program, Timberline PK-8 junior high school students can get off to a good start.

Timberline begins its path to the Falcon TECH program this year in computer science and workplace learning classes.

Skyline’s P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools program, is a partnership with IBM and Front Range Community College. Students earn both an associate degree in applied sciences and a high school diploma from Front Range Community College.

In addition to earning the required St. Brain High School credit hours in addition to the 60-hour Front Range Community College class, high school students complete a paid internship with IBM.

Principal Timberline, Kerin McClure, said he worked with Skyline teachers to design a class that would provide Timberline students with the skills they needed to succeed in a rigorous program. Timberline students who have successfully completed their classes will also receive priority admission to the Skyline program.

“It was a really great experience to build the course and build a strong relationship with the Skyline,” McClure said of his work at both schools in Longmont.

This year, all 6th grade students are taking a quarter of the “Introduction to P-TECH” class as one of the elective courses.

Due to the new program, this year’s 7th and 8th grades can choose to take intermediate P-TECH and workplace study classes as electives. Beginning next year, 8th grade students will be able to enroll in advanced P-TECH, advanced workplace learning, and P-TECH US history classes.

To encourage students to form a community, Timberline plans to add a “study” that adds routes for students to study together, and to set up activities outside of class. Skyline students also visit Timberline classes as mentors to share their projects and experiences. Timberline students then visit Skyline’s FalconTech program to see how the program works.

Dillon Whisman, a Timberline STEM teacher who teaches 6th grade referral classes, said he was interested in P-TECH and wanted to get as many students as possible. He said students will begin to learn skills in the workplace, digital citizenship, and computer science.

“I hope students will become familiar with the use of many technology tools available to advance their learning,” he said. “We also want students to begin to acquire the skills to create innovative and effective workplaces, including cooperation and communication as effective team members to achieve their goals.”

In a recent class, he led the graph paper coding activity. In pairs, students used arrows to write “code” instructions and draw patterns on the grid. Then I swapped to see if others could use my code to duplicate the pattern I wanted.

In total, 113 7th and 8th graders are part of this year’s new P-TECH program. Some students said they applied for the program because they wanted a challenge, heard good things from others, and wanted a better opportunity for college.

“I had an older sister on the skyline and said it was a really good opportunity to try it out and challenge myself,” said Jenna Warigora, a sophomore in middle school. “I want to challenge myself in a way I have never tried before.”

Robert Boyles, a first-year junior high school student, said he was confident after hearing from Skyline’s P-TECH seniors about their plans for the future.

“It touched my heart how the kids in the skyline explained it,” he said.

From left, Axel Chaparro and Dominique Villarreal are working on a project in the class of Spanish teacher Diane Portilla at the Timberline PK-8 in Longmont on August 30th. (Matthew Jonas / Staff Photographer)

In addition to the new P-TECH preparation classes, Timberline is adding classes to support students who want to get a biliteracy seal when they graduate from high school. To obtain a biliteracy designation, students must complete certain course work in English and a second language and obtain a sufficiently high score on a standardized test.

In elementary school, grades 4 and 5 use Spanish as part of a “special” rotation that includes arts, music, physical education and technology.

At the junior high school level, all sixth graders try Spanish in a quarter of the introductory classes. Grades 7 and 8 can then choose to begin their biliteracy path by taking classes that teach reading, writing and speaking skills in both Spanish and English.

“Once you enter high school, you’re ready to enroll in a high-level language class,” says McClure. “The goal is to be truly two-letter when you graduate from high school.”

