Apple iPhone 13 Satellite Call Description





Since the beginning of this week, the Internet has been buzzing with news that it will be possible to satellite connect to the next generation iPhone and make calls without a cellular network. As always, Apple hasn’t confirmed details about the 2021 iPhone, which may be announced earlier this month. But even the idea of ​​a mainstream smartphone that can make calls from remote locations or in emergencies is important at many levels. But is the technology still there? I will explain.

How did this news come out?

It all started when Apple’s top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 13 would support low-Earth orbit satellite communications. This is a report backed by a Bloomberg report. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone 13 will have satellite communications capabilities, but only for emergency calls and texts when phone signals are not available. Theoretically, this means that anyone with a new iPhone can use satellite networks to send messages and make phone calls. Kuo claimed that Apple’s next-generation iPhone 13 has a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode.

What does Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mean?

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operate 311 miles above the surface. There are hundreds of satellites moving around at this height. Due to its proximity to the surface of the Earth, it takes less time to send and receive data, unlike traditional satellites located at a height of approximately 36,000 km. This reduced latency allows everyone, from OneWeb backed by Sunil Bharti Mittal to Elon Musks Starlink, to use these satellites to send high-speed Internet services to remote parts of the world.

What is a satellite phone?

The concept of satellite phones is not new. In fact, the first satellite phone was launched by Motorola in 1989. Satellite phones, or so-called satellite phones, work by connecting to space communications satellites. Satellite phones differ from today’s smartphones in that they can make and receive calls from the most remote locations, such as the Himalayas and uninhabited islands of the Pacific Ocean, from anywhere in the world. Instead of relying on GSM networks, they are tied to satellite companies. Satellite phones are commonly available in the US market at various price points. For example, Garmin inReach has a built-in satellite receiver that can send and receive SMS over the Iridium network. The Thuraya X5-Touch, on the other hand, is a robust Android smartphone that also supports GSM / LTE networks.

One of the common features of satellite phones is that they have an external antenna system for receiving signals. This means that the antenna doesn’t look like a modern smartphone, which is placed with the metal frame of the phone.

How will Apple add satellite communications to iPhone 13?

It is speculated that the iPhone 13 will use a modified Qualcomm X60 baseband chip. This will be the X655G modem for the rest of the smartphone market. However, even if Apple uses Qualcomm’s custom modem, it still needs to partner with satellite Internet service providers such as Inmarsat, Iridium, Thuraya, and Globalstar. Kuo believes that Apple has been reported to use Globalstar’s satellite constellation and is limited to the Americas, Europe, North Asia, Russia and Australia.

… But Globalstar is affiliated with Qualcomm

Globalstar has been working with Qualcomm for some time, but earlier this year the two companies announced the previous n53 band of Qualcomms X65 modems. Simply put, the Globalstars n53 band supports 5G NR, or New Radio. It is impossible for Apple to add an external antenna on top of the next iPhone. But very likely, Apple will switch to the n53 to improve support for the iPhone 13s 5G.

Does this work smoothly?

The point to emphasize here is that in addition to the very slow speed of satellite data, the lack of an external antenna on the iPhone can be an obstacle. In addition, satellite projects cost hundreds of dollars a year, so they are not cheap. Even if the iPhone 13 is a satellite phone, it will be USP.Satellite phone audience is still a complete niche

Does Apple have the ambition to compete with Starlink?

There was a previous report that a company led by Tim Cook might be interested in satellites. In 2019, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple had hired a “secret team” working on Internet satellites. We haven’t seen the results of that team yet, and Apple hasn’t approved such a product. If Apple is serious about this area, it may not compete with Musks Starlink. Instead, Apple uses low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode to improve maps, improve connectivity within devices, and rumored AR / VR headsets and Apple cars.

