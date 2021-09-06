AffaMed Therapeutics has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Tiantan Hospital and Infinite Brain Technologies to promote digital treatment of neurological disorders





Beijing, September 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / -AffaMed Therapeutics (“AffaMed”), the recent “China International Trade Service Fair 2021”, Beijing Tiantan Hospital attached to the Metropolitan Medical University (“Beijing Tiantan Hospital”) and It is a strategic cooperation partnership with Beijing Infinite Brain Technology (“IBT”). The three will work together to facilitate the application and development of digital therapies in neurological disorders.

“Digital therapy offers new possibilities for the treatment of various diseases as a new therapeutic approach, and unlike existing mobile health applications and remote diagnostics and treatments, is a promising clinical practice in the areas of cognitive behavior, biofeedback, and neural oscillations. We are demonstrating performance, “said Dr. Dayao Zhao, CEO of AffaMed. We will shift up the new digital medical industry and support the research and development of digital medical products for mental illness and neurodegenerative diseases. We believe that clear regulatory support will further promote technical research and clinical practice through strong alliances with Tentan Hospital and IBT. Application and commercial developers t, leading and accelerating the innovation and implementation of digital therapies in China. “

“As society’s aging problem becomes more serious, the prevalence of cerebrovascular and cognitive disorders continues to increase year by year, putting pressure on both patients and the medical system,” said Jun Wang Yong, director of Beijing Tiantan Hospital. There is a high incidence of post-stroke cognitive impairment, known issues such as low cognitive screening and discrimination rates, limited post-illness intervention options available, and intervention and management challenges. Working closely with AffaMed and IBT, through advanced clinical and real-world research, early screening of relevant indications while bridging the gap in clinical resources and providing more relevant digital interventions in patient life. We will further improve the rate. It is environmentally friendly, easy to use, and easy to comply with. “

The story continues

Dr. Sun Wei, Founder and Chairman of Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies, said: We offer treatments for multiple neurological disorders, as well as patient-centric digital medical solutions that cover the complete intervention process. With this strategic collaboration, leveraging the powerful capabilities of AffaMed and Beijing Tiantan Hospital in clinical development and application, digital therapies will benefit patients domestically and globally with better solutions and lower medical costs. .. “

About AffaMedTherapeutics AffaMedTherapeutics is a biopharmacy company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines to meet the critical unmet medical needs of patients in Greater China and around the world in ophthalmology, neurology and psychiatric disorders. AffaMed Therapeutics’ leadership team has gained deep industry expertise and extensive track record in high quality clinical development, regulatory operations, CMC, business development, and commercial activities at leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in China and around the world. I am.

About Beijing Tentan Hospital of Capital Medical University Beijing Tentan Hospital was established on August 23, 1956. This is a neurosurgery unit and medical, educational, research, and preventive. It also provides the clinical, scientific and educational foundations of Asian neurosurgery. During the 65 years of development, many Chinese clinical neuroscientists and leaders appeared one after another and jointly built the hospital as a leader in Chinese clinical neuroscience.

About Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies Beijing Infinite Brain Technologies (IBT) is a leading medical technology company aimed at providing digital treatment solutions for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. IBT leverages advanced brain science and state-of-the-art computing technology to screen, diagnose, treat, and manage a variety of CNS disorders, including ADHD, autism, schizophrenia, and post-stroke cognitive impairment. We are working on improvement. The company has partnered with leading Chinese national laboratories and leading research hospitals to develop and deliver unique clinically validated digital therapeutic products for long-term scientific and clinical research. increase. With patient and family difficulties in mind, IBT strives to improve patient care with products that are more effective and cost less.

