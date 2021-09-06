Moodbeam, a pioneer of wearable wellness technology, has evolved into an app





Hull Healthtech company Moodbeam has released an app aimed at better supporting the company and its employees in a post-pandemic environment.

Pioneering wellness reporting tools are further developed based on feedback from existing users.

This is described as the evolution of a unique wearable solution to understand and evaluate how employees feel at work through real-time reporting.

Moodbeam was founded in 2016 by gadget shop founder and Red5 co-founder Jonathan Elvidge and former journalist Christina Colmer McHugh who came up with the concept after her daughter became anxious at school. Won the Innovation Partnership Award at the 2019 Barclays Entrepreneur Awards in London.

The pandemic changed everything when it came to how, where, and why we work, and we adapted our offerings along with it and user feedback, and Moodbeam staff happiness. We have ensured that we provide companies with the best tools they can add to their approach to, Christina said.

More important than ever is finding new ways to reach out to staff and provide real-time feedback on things in a way that doesn’t depend on being in the same room. While many companies are starting to return to the office, restrictions have been lifted, but most do so under a hybrid approach. There, technology helps keep everyone connected.

This technology allows users to enter their mood entries directly at any time, acting as a conversation starter and giving employees a say in the organization.

Hull companies Pagabo and Moodbeam have partnered to support the mental health and well-being of the construction sector. (Image: Pagabo / Mood Beam)

Similar to the Moodbeams wearable format, users press the yellow button to enter a happy report and the blue button to enter an unhappy report. This data is tracked within a new streamlined dashboard, enabling pattern visualization and positive conversations.

The data collected by the Moodbeams dashboard acts as a catalyst for positive change. If you have a particular team or location that is tracking a much more positive happiness pattern, business leaders can identify why this is and ideally replicate it throughout the rest of the business.

The app-only version is free for up to 10 users, allowing employers to experiment with staff engagement and engagement within their organization before getting a large subscription.

Christina added: Moodbeam aims to truly understand the situation, advance successes and failures as learning, bring teams together, and make changes where and when they need them most.

“This new subscription model with free users allows small teams to experiment with the approach, secure buy-ins from staff, and make the software really successful without a significant financial burden. It can also be scaled to enterprises of all sizes.

The business has also adapted its physical device. The original wearable wristbands are still available and are primarily targeted at the Moodbeams consumer base, but the new straps (pods) have been developed for businesses, including access to apps.

