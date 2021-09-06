It’s time for companies to stop postponing changes





Correction: An older version of the newsletter was previously incorrectly sent. This new version is the September 5th Career Newsletter. Gloves apologize for the error.

Radhika Panjwani is a former journalist and blogger from Toronto.

Even before the pandemic, technology was disrupting the business. However, despite expectations of digital Darwinism that the ability of organizations to adopt new technologies will affect their survival, many organizations have a variety of costs, inadequate support from leadership, or lack of resources. It seemed that the change was postponed for some reason.

But that’s a mistake, says Cindy Smith, Canada’s co-leader of the Change Management Institute, a global organization founded in Australia with branches in several countries, including Canada.

Foresighted organizations should regularly scan the horizon for when to incorporate the concept of change management. This is a term used to describe an organization’s ability to stay productive through turmoil. A good organizational change management strategy usually translates the high ambitions of senior management into clear communication with affected employees.

Over the last quarter century, change management has evolved from a mere concept to a full-fledged discipline, with much to learn from decades of successful organizational change. For example, the 1980s and 1990s were periods of great turmoil for the financial sector. The turmoil was primarily caused by automation and technology, but despite the steep learning curve, the industry has become proficient in change. During this time, change management was really about adapting technology to all employees, especially those working in branch offices, Smith explains. There is regular confusion.

Next is a well-promoted example of Domino’s Pizza, whose sales and stock prices plummeted in the mid-2000s. Pizza makers are well-known for overhauling their ingredients and menu items, but it was the digital transformation of the company that became the game changer.

Domino’s Pizza can be ordered from almost any device from Apple TV, Amazon Echo, Samsung Smart TV, Google Home, smartwatches and almost any device from Twitter, Slack and Facebook messengers thanks to a next-generation ordering platform called Dominos AnyWare.

In the Forbes column, the two executives who led the change evaluated the organization’s approval from the top down and provided a transparent message delivered to customers through owned, paid, and acquired media as the key to success. Did. Domino has also conducted rigorous A / B testing of all tools and products. The results gave them a snapshot of the factors that drive sales and valuable insights that can be used to fine-tune products and prices.

The main lesson to be learned from Domino is that it is most important to have a correct understanding of the basics first, says Kyle Wong, author of Forbes’ work. It takes patience, but you need to get the support of your entire organization and lay the foundation for it before migrating to a new glossy object, mentioning the approach needed to manage change well.

Similarly, M & A can be confusing for the enterprise, and change management planning can help employees engage and empower them successfully. A good example: Cisco Systems.

When Cisco Systems wanted to expand through acquisitions, it took advantage of enterprise architecture (EA). It is a term used to describe the process by which an organization standardizes and organizes its information technology infrastructure to meet the specific business needs of a company.

Since its founding in 1984, Cisco has grown to 77,500 employees and has generated revenues of over US $ 49 billion. This success was primarily due to the acquisition and integration of more than 179 business units, a feature of the company’s EA that helped them quickly gain value from acquisitions and survive long-term.

In the coming weeks, as schools reopen and workers settle into new regular jobs, the workplace after COVID-19 needs to be strengthened by change management, or at least some versions of it, Smith said. say.

From this, Smith said companies need to think about becoming agile through change, while at the same time giving people the best chance of success. She suggests that companies be open to innovation, reduce management levels where possible, increase transparency in leadership decisions, and create a culture of risk.

Change leaders know that optimal management of remote teams is the difference between successful and unsuccessful organizational changes. Over the next few years, remote change management, data-driven change management, and an organizational culture built on a growth mindset may be the main drivers of change.

According to Smith, I think the change is happening rapidly now … it’s never going to be this slow.

