“Google It”: Sick person who is afraid of vaccine advice





People with chronic illnesses taking immunosuppressive drugs say they have a hard time accessing reliable information about how the Covid-19 vaccine interacts with their drug, and vaccination Some say they choose not to do it at all.

Photo: AFP

One man even said he was asked for information by Google when he called a professional health line.

Mark *, a 48-year-old Wellington man taking cyclosporine, a widely used Pharmamac-funded immunosuppressive drug, spent six weeks finding ways to manage his vaccinated dosing schedule and is now States that he chose not to be vaccinated. Until he can get a solid answer.

“I’m not Siouxsie Wiles, but I’m fully aware that Covid has a very negative effect on your immune system. [get a vaccine] It interacts with your immune system and I use immunosuppressive drugs, “he says.

“Obviously, I have questions and concerns about the interaction.”

He asked the two GPs, paid to meet the experts, called Healthline and the expert helpline, and said he still couldn’t get an evidence-backed answer. ..

It was disappointing if people with chronic illnesses such as cancer, severe asthma, autoimmunity, and renal failure were at increased risk of serious complications from Covid-19, he said.

“As someone in the risk category, I spent six weeks getting answers to what should be a simple question,” he said.

“And I can’t get it. The answer I had was for good reason, or at worst, I can’t tell you to look up Google, but that’s exactly what I did. That’s what it is. ”M There are many websites in Europe that talk about it. “

The advice came from a professional helpline nurse that Healthline introduced him to. He said the nurse had brought him back to the health line.

“What if I was relying on a European website and it came back and bothered me, looked at a website elsewhere in the world and made an unnoticed decision?”

He finally paid $ 200 to meet an expert. Experts told him that getting vaccinated was “probably okay”.

“Never, in six calls, I’ve never been directed to one page on a New Zealand website with some reliability.

“I want [advice from] The Ministry of Health or the pharmacy, frankly, doesn’t seem to have anyone who has a link, who can, or who can show me an organization that can actually answer, you know, this drug Will Affect Me, Yes or No? “

He said he was envious of people getting vaccinated without waiting and felt the stigma of not being vaccinated.

“I absolutely believe in vaccines. I think it’s a social responsibility to take these drugs,” he said.

“But my interest in taking the drug stops at the point where it can cause lasting and lasting harm to me, and I can’t really get an answer about it.”

Dale *, a 50-year-old man with severe asthma polylua taking the corticosteroid immunosuppressant prednisone, also failed to obtain information about the interaction of the vaccine with his medications and conditions. Stated.

“I couldn’t find anything about how it affects existing conditions,” he said.

“Many of the articles are American. There was really nothing in New Zealand. [were] I don’t have an information pack at hand. They didn’t know when I asked the vaccination center. So they called me back to make an appointment with my GP. “

When he asked the GP, he said he was told, “We really don’t know. Everything is so new.”

Dale said he was willing to get the vaccine anyway because he believed that he would not be able to travel in the future because of “companion pressure” and without it.

However, the second dose “knocked out the junk” from him, and he noticed that it increased his heart rate, he said.

“I’m really breathing-I honestly thought I’d have a heart attack. I went for a walk that day and had to stop and go home. That affected me.”

Sarah Turner, 34, a Nelson woman, manages her vaccine at doses of Humira, a regular immunosuppressant for ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine and large joints. He said he had a hard time getting advice about.

“There was no positive information from any practitioner about how the vaccine interacts with Fumira.”

She asked her GP, who said Turner thought she should be vaccinated. However, the GP said she was not an expert and had no communication about patients like Turner.

Turner also called a trained Humira nurse from Avicare, a global helpline dedicated to her illness, but the nurse had no answer and suggested that Turner call a rheumatologist. bottom. He wasn’t available.

“Something like Humira, which I take every two weeks, didn’t give me any advice on when to skip or when to vaccinate in connection with the Humira I had. [when getting] “Previous flu vaccine,” Turner said.

“So, like most people, I’m a complex patient, and Humira isn’t the only drug I’m taking, so I was very surprised that there was nothing at all.”

She didn’t want to discourage anyone from being vaccinated, but when there was so much false information on the internet, everyone was at high risk, especially for Covid-19 and its complications. Patients with chronic illness should not be told to study for themselves. She said.

The first dose without any information was “scary” and she felt “flying blindly”.

“I was very nervous. I didn’t know how my body responded to the vaccine and how it affected other drugs.

“I think it’s really hard to live with a chronic illness for a while and get a lot of information. Everyone has different opinions about what to do and how to manage the body. “She said. ..

“Various families are fighting over whether to get vaccinated. I’m trying to do research. People send me articles every day. And in that regard, what should I do? I don’t know. Personally, it’s for me. “

She said more cooperation is needed between the Ministry of Health, DHB, GP, and private providers surrounding complex patients.

The advice on the website of the Immune Advisory Center (IMAC), an independent vaccination advice organization run by the University of Auckland’s School of Population and Health, is that people with immunodeficiency have vaccines and that people with severe illness have vaccines. He said inoculation was “important and safe”. People with immunodeficiency should consult with a GP or specialist to discuss the optimal timing of vaccination.

Dr. Edwin Reynolds, IMAC’s medical adviser, said that people taking immunosuppressive drugs should discuss their condition with the prescribing person to adjust the dosing interval with the vaccine as needed. rice field.

However, RNZ spoke to all people with chronic illness who belonged to Group 3 for vaccination, saying they had already tried it, but said their family doctor or specialist was unaware.

Dr. Reynolds said it is “very, very difficult” to provide individualized advice in the deployment of mass vaccines.

“People can belong to one, two, or three agents, and there are many different medical professionals involved, so it’s not just one group.

“This is a very new vaccine, so all employees need to improve their skills.”

But he said that “in the majority of cases” there are no contraindications to vaccination just because someone is taking an immunosuppressive drug.

“So you can still vaccinate very safely. That’s how effective it is.”

He said that many immunosuppressive drugs do not need to be separated from the vaccine.

“But some people do, and we encourage you to discuss it with your GP or specialist.”

The Ministry of Health has not yet responded to the RNZ survey.

