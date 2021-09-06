Up $ 100,000 to Get State-of-the-art Food Tech Initiatives





Expectations for the Calcalist and Tnuvas startup competition FoodTech 2021 are the highest ever, especially with the registration deadline this Thursday. Twenty companies will then be selected to compete for up to $ 100,000 in prize money used for commercial integration of technology into the Tnuva Group and / or investment in the company, and up to NIS 50,000 (about $ 15,000) in prize money. For advertising on Calcalist Digital.

Professor Yaakov Nahmias, founder and president of FutureMeat Technologies, which won first place last year, said: Amai’s Dr Ilan Samish (left) Prof, the winner of the Foodtech 2020 Contest. Yaakov Nahmias, Founder and President of Future Meat Technologies, Boaz Noy, CEO of Next Ferm. Photo: Orel Cohen

Future Meat is currently in strategic partnerships with major food companies such as Tyson, the world’s largest meat company, Muller, the Swiss giant, and ADM, the world’s largest food ingredient company. Over the past year, the company has expanded its strategic partnerships and signed joint product development agreements with Nestlé, explaining the company’s recent progress, according to Nahmias.

Dr. Ilan Samish, founder of Amai Proteins, who finished second in last year’s competition, said: He said the contest had judges like Dr. Tammy Melon, who is recognized as an authority in the food tech field. last year. Last year, the company raised $ 11.3 million and had 6 to 25 employees. We are currently preparing to launch the first product, a healthy sugar alternative, next year.

Next Ferm, which finished third last year, has made great strides following the tournament. Boaz Noy, CEO and co-founder of NextFerm, said: The competition has undoubtedly given exposure to many companies that are very positive and profitable. In a year past the competition, the company began trading publicly on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, launching an industrial-level production process. In July, we secured the first order for neutral protein with the same nutritional value as our flagship animal protein.

“Connected across the farmer-to-consumer value chain, Tnuva leverages R & D, logistics, marketing and sales infrastructure to enable mature initiatives that are likely to make a big difference in the food market. -Ups operates using our infrastructure. In addition, next year, through the Fresh-Start incubator, we will go directly to start-ups in the areas of protein substitutes, personalized nutrition, and D2C. And we plan to triple our indirect investment. ” Eyal Melis, CEO of the Tnuva Group, said.

Participating start-ups will have the opportunity to be introduced to domestic and foreign investors, international companies, industry movers and shakers, and to work with Israel’s largest food company, Tnuva. In recent years, more than 150 companies have participated.

Dr. Tammy Melon, CTO of Fresh, said: Start the Food Tech Incubator, which will also serve as a judge for this year’s contest.

“In my eyes, the criteria for winning a venture include, first of all, the team-its ability, experience, openness and determination, and most importantly, the sparks of their eyes, and ideas / products / technologies. The industry is practical, sustainable, and has clear advantages that create barriers to entry for competitors. ”

According to Jon Medved, CEO and founder of Our Crowd, who also serves as a judge for the contest, we are looking for a comprehensive approach to food tech innovation. Not only is there a growing need for a full-fledged market for meat, fish, animal protein and dairy alternatives, but there is also a need for a real worldview that guarantees sustainable development and accountability. This is exactly the approach that helps companies grow and secure their position in the wider investment community. ”

