Y Combinator Forced Covid to Grow Online

Y Combinator is scaling up rapidly

Y Combinator is a place where aspiring tech founders can meet millionaire investors. Previously it accepted a small number of startups per cohort, but recently there was 377 on the largest (remote) demo day in history: a three-month program part startup school, part mentorship of $ 96 billion for Airbnb and 950. It produced a blockbuster like a billion dollar stripe. For venture capital firms looking for an edge, seducing a fledgling YC startup with a check before Demo Day is an easy way to jump into the competition.

However, the disregard of the rules Seibel called for in 2019 shows the ongoing change at YC, which recently celebrated its 16th birthday. This once defined YC’s experience and some of its biggest hits are forged friendships, mentorships and traditions. , Almost disappeared.

The founders of this program live around the world and are on a scale that raises questions among YC graduates, investors and up-and-coming entrepreneurs as to whether the program is still an elite. It has grown to more than 300 companies at once. Former training ground and badge of honor.

Get the internal scoop of the Unicorn Factory.

Read again:

Working at Theranos meant paranoia and stress for some ex-staff. Nhat V. Meyer / MediaNews Group / Mercury News via Getty Images

When former Silicon Valley superstar Elizabeth Holmes was brought to justice, former Theranos employees talked about what it was like to work for an ambitious and now shameful founder.

Now, at the start of the most promising technical test in history, which began on August 31, a former employee looked back at Elizabeth Holmes’ Theranos, to her secret and relentless belief that their work would change the world. Tell the insider that you are crazy about it.

Her unconventional demands and expectations, such as banning the use of the word “blood” during interviews, defined much of their experience. Some of Holmes’ colleagues, including a former Theranos employee who spoke for the first time, expressed concern that her seven-week-old toddler might distract the jury from the alleged crimes she committed. ..

“We hope that justice will be provided to fraudulent investors and patients,” said a former Theranos operations engineer.

Read what the ex-staff says about prominent executives:

Read again:

JD Vance wants to save the Rust Belt, but experts are skeptical of John Lampsky / Getty Images.Astrid Leeken in The Washington Post via Getty Images; Chipsomo de Villa / Getty Images; Samantha Lee / Insider

Hillbilly Elegy’s best-selling author, JD Vance, is running for the Senate in one of Ohio’s most famous Senate primaries, but experts say the author actually does what he does in business and philanthropy. It is not clear if it has been achieved.

Many politicians seek to strengthen their image by pointing out their business insights and philanthropy. But in reality, it’s not clear what Vance has achieved through his company or charity.

According to an insider review of the Ohio Renewal tax filing, nonprofits have been more of a “management service” provided by Vance’s chief political adviser than a program to combat opioid abuse in the first year. Spent a lot.

The group, which closed its website and abandoned its Twitter account after publishing only two tweets, said it had asked for a survey to measure the needs and welfare of Ohio people, but Vance’s campaign was on the project. Refused to provide the document. A spokeswoman for Ohio’s largest anti-opioid coalition told insiders that he had never heard of Vence’s organization.

“This is a charade,” said Doug White, a non-profit expert and former director of Columbia University’s Master’s Program in Financing Management, who reviewed the Ohio Renewal tax filing for insiders. “It’s a superficial way to say he’s helping Ohio. As far as I know, it’s not really happening.”

Read the full text of Ohio Senator candidates:

Read again:

Tom Montag’s puzzled BofA departure Craig Ballit / Tory Burch Foundation Getty Images

Senior Bank of America employees aren’t surprised by the retirement of COO Tom Montag, but the timing of his announcement remains embarrassing. Montag has not yet nominated a successor, but many believe that there is no candidate to replace him. Some potential heirs may step up: Montag, now 64, according to conversations with current and former senior employees who have worked with BofA’s Global Banking and Market President since 2019. Speculation has swirled over the years that he may soon retire. However, people familiar with Montag say they portrayed a long festive farewell tour with the New York Yankees at Derek Jeter, in line with the way charismatic and larger people wanted to say goodbye. I did.

Montag’s retirement was also bundled with the retirement of 69-year-old senior executive Anne Finucane, who renewed the bank’s reputation after the financial crisis and led the efforts to lead the company’s ESG mission. Both are scheduled to depart by the end of the year. “It’s a bit unusual for two senior executives to resign at the same time and neither successor plan to be announced,” a former BofA executive told insiders.

Find out how Bank of America plans to play that role.

Read again:

Finally, there are some headlines that you may have missed last week.

mat

Advertising labor shortages overwhelm agency employees talking about 16 hours days and growing client demand Insiders add diversity to Yale’s iconic $ 31 billion donation Says they missed the opportunity to, Bridgewater, Citadel, DE Shaw, Point72, and Two Sigma’s “Big 4” salaries revealed. Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC accountants and consultants have quietly dismissed most of the $ 9 billion of Tanium, from entry-level to executive roles. A month after the latest CMO left, senior product marketers have helped the startup move up the New York Times and Expedia’s Google rankings, sources said. Check out the pitch decks you used to raise $ 55 million.

