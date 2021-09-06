ENOVA Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: Best Innovation





The Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is a breakout star in the world of beauty technology and a game changer when it comes to DIY salon quality gel manicure. My problem was that I wasn’t always aware of how embarrassingly my nails were being ignored until the situation emerged, like when my future husband beckoned me on a hot day. not anymore! Now I bust out the $ 46 Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit and in 15 minutes (2 coats of nail prep, gel polish, cure between each coat), the nail is complete.

This is a great solution to reduce visits to expensive salons. The only setback? This kit does not come with a gel polish remover specially formulated by Enova Cosmetics. But if you’re looking for a high quality gel nail treatment at home or on the go, finding a better one can be difficult.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit Price and Stock Status

The Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit costs $ 46. Includes a 0.34 fl oz tube of one-step drip-proof gel lacquer (base, color, topcoat all in one), cordless UV / LED rechargeable portable lamp, and USB charging cable. You’ll also get a Thank You So Freakin Much card with instructions for cordless lamps, and Enova Cosmetics tips and tricks for gel manicure on the go.

As Ted Lasso influences me, I give you a freebie tip: proper preparation of your nails is the key! In addition, if you’re a multi-sensory learner like me, scan the QR code on your Thank You card to access Enova Cosmetics video tutorials, beauty news, and blog topics.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit Design

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is the best minimalism.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Enova Portable Lamp is a crisp white with a glossy lacquer finish. The black All Caps logo decorates the lower right corner of the surface. The “E” looks like three nail polish brush strokes, so I gave it an extra creative point. The cordless lamp looks like a scroll wheelless mouse with two hinged legs that fold when in use.

It comes with a built-in rechargeable 6W lithium battery (including a USB charger) and 6 evenly spaced embedded UV LED lights (wavelength 365 + 405nm) on the underside of the unit. Don’t be fooled by this understated design. Not only is this lightweight and compact curing lamp portable (no USB cord required to use, just charge and move!), It also has both UV and LED photocuring technology. Cures most gel nail polishes in just 30 seconds.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: Accessories

Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish comes in a drip-proof tube with a brush tip applicator. Specially formulated as a one-step gel polish that combines a base coat, gel color and top coat into one. Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish is also 5 free. That is, toluene (toxic to the nervous system), dibutyl phthalate (DBP) (endocrine disruptor), formaldehyde (known as a carcinogen), formaldehyde resin (formaldehyde derivatives and known allergens), and camphor (liver toxin). ). You can beautify your nails without compromising your health or the environment.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The name Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish is edgy, but capricious. Here are just a few examples that made me LOL: All Happy & Sh * t (yellow), Queen AF (purple), Liquid Courage (turquoise).

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit Setup

Before using, charge the lamp for a few hours to make sure the battery is full. The lamp has two modes: standby and ready. To activate the lamp, spread your legs and press down on the center of the lamp for about 2 seconds. The lamp will blink 3 times. Push down the middle again. This will turn on the lamp. If you want to use it immediately after the lamp lights up, just press the center once to turn it on. If the lamp is not used for a few minutes, it will return to standby mode.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Polish your nails and start the application process so that the Enova nail polish lasts as long as it is advertised. Then remove the oil with a lint-free wipe and an acetone or 99% isopropyl alcohol-based cleanser to dehydrate the nails. This preparation makes it easier for the polish to adhere to your nails. Now you are ready to apply the first thin coat.

If you are using gel polish on the go, stand the gel polish tube for about 30-60 seconds before applying. Gently press on the gel polish tube to release a small dot polish onto the nail bed near the cuticle. Use a fast short stroke to polish the polish upwards from the base to the left and then to the right again. Once the coverage is uniform, heal your nails with a cordless nail lamp. Apply a second coat and let it cure again.

Performance of Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit

If you want to go to the salon to get gel nail manicure, you’ll be there for a while, so be prepared to put your phone in airplane mode. And be prepared to spend at least $ 50. why is that? After proper nail preparation, the gel manicure in the salon contains about 10 additional steps: apply nail bonder, wait for it to dry, apply gel polish base coat, cure under the lamp and gel Apply Color Coat and Cure Under the lamp, apply a second coat of gel color, cure again, apply a gel top coat, cure again until you are out of the dirt hazard zone, nail cleanser and lint-free nail wipes Wipe with, pay, tip, take home or to your next thing.

Image 1/6

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 2/6

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 3/6

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 4/6

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 5/6

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Image 6/6

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Just enter all the steps and you’ll get tired. That’s why the Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is well worth it. Portable cordless lamps and one-step gel polish are not only innovative, they also work. They really work. The moment the kit arrived, I prepared my nails (pushed back the cuticle, brushed my nails, shaped my nails, wiped them with a cotton ball soaked in alcohol), and gave them a red aka uncensored (5 free) gel polish. I applied it twice. It cures for 45 seconds between the cordless UV LED lamp (which arrived fully charged) and each coat under the viola! C’est fini! I gave myself a beautiful gel polish salon quality manicure in 15 minutes.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: What You Like

The question I should ask is, “What do you dislike about it?” Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit works at all levels, making salon quality, time saving, affordable and beautiful DIY gel nails a reality for nail lovers everywhere. The kit is reasonably priced at $ 46 (two margaritas and one appetizer and chips).

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The UV LED lamp is portable, rechargeable and comes with a USB cable so you can take it anywhere, anywhere. Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish is a gel polish on the go that gives you a high-gloss shine in one step! No base coat. There is no introductory book. No top coat. It dries quickly in just 30-60 seconds under an Enova Cosmetics portable lamp and lasts up to 14 days.

Conclusion

I’m a big fan of Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kits. Because we are checking every box of innovative cosmetology technology. All you have to do is throw the kit into your bag, and you’ll face it, sometimes you want to stop the cosmetology pit so you can go. Polish has a fun color with a cool name and is not harmful to the environment. In addition, the entire process takes much less time than if you were in the salon. Oh, did you say it’s only $ 46? Because it’s only $ 46.

Gel polish doesn’t work with regular nail polish removers, so it’s annoying that the kit doesn’t come with Enova’s own gel polish remover. But if you’re looking for a portable and easy-to-use product that will make your nails look professional in just a few moments, the Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is a great solution.

