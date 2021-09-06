Google Data Analysis Certificate: Eight courses will help prepare students for entry-level work in six months





During the pandemic, Google announced a series of carrier certificates. This will prepare the learner for a beginner level role within 6 months. The new career initiative includes certificates with a focus on project management and UX design. Data analysis is also a fast-growing area focused on data collection, transformation, and organization to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision making.

The Data Analytics Professional Certificate offered on the Coursera platform consists of eight courses, including Foundations: Data, Data, Anywhere, Data Preparation for Exploration, Data Analysis by R Programming, Data by the Art of Visualization. share. Overall, the program includes over 180 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments to help simulate real-world data analysis scenarios that are essential to success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and is developed exclusively by Google employees with decades of experience in data analysis.

Upon completion, students will be Google and Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Astreya, even if they do not have a college degree. Start your 7-day free trial and explore the course here. If you continue beyond your free trial, Google / Coursera will charge $ 39 USD per month. That’s about $ 235 after six months and is estimated to take to complete the certificate.

Watch the video above to find out the data analysis certificate. Learn more about Google’s entire Career Certificate initiative here. And find other Google Professional Certificates here.

Note: OpenCulture is affiliated with Coursera. Enrolling in specific Coursera courses and programs will help support OpenCulture.

Relevant content:

200 online certificates and microcredential programs from major universities and businesses

Online Degrees and Mini Degrees: See Master’s Degrees, Mini Master’s Degrees, Bachelor’s Degrees, and Mini Bachelor’s Degrees from Top Universities.

Google has introduced a six-month career certificate, threatening to disrupt higher education equivalent to a four-year degree

Coursera and Google Launch Online Certificate Program to Help Students Become IT Professionals and Get Attractive Jobs

Google UX Design Professional Certification: 7 courses help prepare students for entry-level work in 6 months

Become a project manager without a college degree with Google’s project management certificate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.openculture.com/2021/09/google-data-analytics-certificate.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos