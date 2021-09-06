Google, Mayo team is developing AI algorithms to treat mental illness, stroke





San Francisco: Google is all ready to work with researchers to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that improve brain stimulators to treat people with direct brain damage such as mental illness and stroke. It is in place.

The technology giant has worked with Mayo Clinic researchers to develop a set of paradigms or perspectives that simplify the comparison of the effects of electrical stimulation on the brain.

They have developed a new type of algorithm called “Basis Profile Curve Identification”.

“Our findings may help this new type of algorithm understand which brain regions interact directly with each other, and the placement of electrodes on stimulating devices to treat networked brain disorders. It shows that it can help guide you. “

“With the advent of new technologies, this type of algorithm may help to better treat patients with motor disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, and psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression,” he said. Added.

A new technique has been demonstrated for an array of brain surface electrodes implanted in a human patient. Patients with brain tumors placed cortical EEG electrode arrays to locate seizures and map brain function before the tumor was resected.

Due to the interaction of all electrodes, new algorithms had to be used to investigate hundreds to thousands of time points.

The framework allows direct interpretation of single-pulse brain stimulation data and is generally applicable for exploring the diverse environments of interactions that make up the Connectome, researchers say, PLOS Computational Biology. Explained in the study published in.

“Neurological data to date is probably the most challenging and exciting data to model for AI researchers,” said Klaus-Robert Mueller, a member of the Google Research Brain Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/google-mayo-team-develops-ai-algorithm-to-treat-psychiatric-illness-stroke-2188080/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos