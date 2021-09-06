Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Review: Google Smartwatch Raises Bar | Samsung





The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung, and Google is trying to combine efforts to compete with Apple’s smartwatches, accounting for about 80% of the way.

Android smartwatches come in two designs and four sizes, starting at 249 ($ 250) for the Watch 4 and 349 ($ 350) for the Watch 4 Classic. It inherits 269 Watch Active 2 and 399 Watch 3, respectively.

The two designs have the same chip, features, and screen size, but the stainless steel classic has a rotating bezel controller like Samsung’s jog dial, and the standard aluminum Watch 4 has a touch-sensitive ring instead.

The rotating bezel controller is the best way to scroll and navigate your smartwatch, rotating it with a satisfying step-by-step click, but you can also swipe, tap and drag on the touch screen. ..Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The watch is slimmer than its predecessor and has a slight flare. The 42mm Classic is extremely comfortable and won’t sweat with a traditional silicone strap.

AMOLED screens are great: bright, pin-sharp and ready to use whenever needed. The display is covered with a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass DX +, and the watch is water resistant to a depth of 50 meters, which should prove durable.

specification

Screen: 1.2 inch or 1.4 inch AMOLED (~ 467/455 ppi)

Case size: 40/44 mm or 42/46 mm depending on version

Case thickness: 9.8 or 11 / 11.2mm

Band size: Standard 20mm

Weight: 25.9 / 30.3 or 46.5 / 52g

Processor: Samsung Exynos W920

RAM: 1.5GB

Storage: 16GB

Operating system: 1 UI 3 / Wear OS 3 (Android 11)

Water resistance: 50 meters (5ATM) / IP68

Sensors: barometer, gyro, HR, ECG, bioelectric impedance, microphone, speaker, NFC, position, compass

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, wifi n, NFC

Faster Chip, Shorter Battery Life Setting up a watch on a Samsung smartphone is as easy as tapping a popup and following the instructions, but you’ll have to download the app and launch it manually on another Android device. I have.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

On paper, the watch’s new Exynos W920 chip is 20% faster than its predecessor and has 10% better graphics performance.

The Classic certainly feels as fast and much smoother than most Wear OS watches as the TicWatch Pro 3, but it’s not completely up to the quick experience of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The 42mm Classic battery lasts just under 25 hours, always displays the screen and tracks your sleep all night. Watches usually end the day with less than 40% of the remaining battery and less than 36 hours of Watch3s battery. The larger the size of the watch 4, the larger the battery and the longer it may last.

In power saving mode, you can extend the battery for several hours, but in the clock-only setting, everything except the clock face is turned off and lasts for more than 9 days. It takes 82 minutes to fully charge using the included magnetic pack and standard 2.4A USB power adapter, reaching 70% in 50 minutes. Power adapter is not included.

Pre-sustainability Samsung smartwatches are durable and have extended software support to last longer.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Samsung does not indicate the expected battery life of the Watch 4, but does offer a one-year warranty. Batteries for similar devices typically maintain at least 80% of their original capacity with at least 500 full charge cycles.

Watch 4 is generally repairable and the battery can be replaced at an authorized service center. Its predecessor was one of the most repairable smartwatches available, with repair specialist iFixit scoring 7 out of 10. Watch4 has not been rated yet.

Samsung has not commented on the use of recycled materials in the manufacture of watches, but it does provide a recycling and trade-in scheme and publishes its annual sustainability report and commitment.

Swipe up on one UI3 watch face on Wear OS 3 to get a list of customizable app icons.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

A major change for Samsung is the switch from its own Tizen operating system to One UI 3. OneUI3 is a customized version of Google Wear OS 3 co-developed by the two companies to resume the efforts of Android makers’ smartwatches.

On the surface, the software looks and works much like Samsung’s previous watches. It’s not a bad thing to provide a smooth and sophisticated experience.

From your watch face, notifications appear in the left pane, with customizable tiles on the right that give you a quick glance at information about different apps and features. You can swipe between them or rotate the bezel. Tap a tile or notification to expand the tile to access the app or read the text. This includes boilerplate responses, voice dictation, keyboards, and quick replies to messages by drawing letters and pictograms with your finger.

Swipe down from the top of the screen to see a customizable panel of quick toggles for settings such as volume, brightness, and unobtrusive settings.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Press the top button once to return to the watch face, press twice to switch to the last app you used, or press and hold to talk to Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby. It’s faster than it used to be, but it’s not as sophisticated as its competitors. Press the button below once to return to the app step, or press and hold to launch Samsung Pay.

Samsung and the little Google Most built-in watch faces can be customized with different colors, hands, marks and info widgets.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Despite being a Google Wear OS watch, most apps and services are made by Samsung. Google Maps and Google Pay are important additions, but the Google Assistant isn’t available yet.

Visiting the Google Play Store adds a larger library of third-party apps such as Spotify and YouTube Music, supports offline playback, and health and fitness apps such as Strava, Citymapper, Accuweather, and many third-party watch faces. Is added. The 40 powerful selection of customizable built-in watch faces is also excellent.

Unlike other Wear OS watches, Watch 4 isn’t available on the iPhone, and many of its more advanced features, such as ECG features, require you to connect to your Samsung phone. It also uses the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to pair, connect, and manage settings, but not the Wear OS app on other smartwatches used by Fossil et al.

To measure Samsung Health body composition, you need to hold the button with your finger and push your arm forward without touching any other part of your body.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Health and fitness tracking is handled by the comprehensive Samsung Health. It can automatically track walking, running, swimming, etc. with the same accuracy as a high-end running watch. This watch tracks 95 different activities that cover all basic and more exotic activities such as skiing, hang gliding and kitesurfing.

This watch records your heart rate and rhythm (ECG), blood oxygen levels, stress, steps, and calorie consumption, and encourages you to do a guided stretch if you tend to sit for long periods of time. New in Watch 4 are advanced sleep tracking such as snoring detection and body composition analysis that links to a phone near the bedside table. As with some smart scales, bioelectrical impedance is used to estimate the percentage of fat, muscle, and water in the body as a better way to monitor health than BMI.

The data it generated matched the data from a series of smart scales. As with weight measurement, both can vary significantly depending on the amount of water I drank and the time since my last workout. In short, consistency was the key to useful results.

Observations The standard 20mm watch band has a quick release pin, but the lugs are slightly tapered and may require minor changes to easily install a third party replacement.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Simply shake your wrist to answer or reject calls and notifications.

The watch has a slight impact on the battery life of the connected phone and consumes about 5% of the battery per day.

price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts at 249 ($ 249.99) for the 40mm version and 269 ($ 279.99) for the 44mm version. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced at 349 ($ 349.99) for the 42mm version and 369 ($ 379.99) for the 46mm version.

Models with 4G require an additional 40 ($ 50) and a data contract.

verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch you can buy for Android, but it won’t make a big leap ahead of its predecessor or significantly resume Google Wear OS efforts.

Switching to Wear OS 3 will not adversely affect functionality, but will probably benefit later and enhance support for third-party apps. But for now, with the addition of Google Maps, Pay, and the Play Store, as well as a slight improvement in integration with Android smartphones, you can take advantage of Samsung’s best services and experiences.

Faster and smoother than other Android compatible smartwatches, with comprehensive health tracking, it looks great, and the Watch 4 Classic bezel controller is great. However, the battery life is at least 24 hours, which is a bit short of the best-in-class Bixby, but still slow and inferior. I can’t use Watch 4 on my iPhone, and some features don’t work when I use it. Use an Android device that is not made by Samsung.

Pros: In addition to Samsung’s best features, Google features, fast and smooth, excellent display, attractive traditional watch design, bezel control, 50 meters water resistance, comprehensive health and fitness tracking, Body composition measurement, Play store, Google map, Pay.

Cons: No Google Assistant yet. The only audio option is Bixby, which is less functional. Some key features are limited to Samsung phones, are not compatible with iPhone, and have only 25 hours of battery with the screen on during the day.

When you play music or set a timer, you will see a small animation icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap the timer to go directly to the related app or activity.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Other Reviews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/sep/06/samsung-galaxy-watch-4-review-classic-google-wear-os-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

