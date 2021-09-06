UK store decline slows as retailers face moments of success or interruption — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Fashion retailers were hit hard, with 1,063 stores closed in the first half of this year. Approximately 452 charity shops, 428 car and motorcycle dealerships, and 337 bettors have also been completely closed.

The number of occupied retailers in the city center decreased by 4.3% as more businesses moved to the suburbs or out of town due to the increase in telecommuting.

Government support, especially the furlough and reduced operating fees by June 2021, allowed the operator to continue its business. The rent moratorium has prevented landlords from expelling operators due to unpaid or overdue rents.

These measures allowed the store to continue trading even if the site was hit particularly hard by a series of blockages.

Meanwhile, as spending intent returned to pre-pandemic levels, the easing of blockades led to higher-than-expected retail sales in the first full month of the transaction.

Lisa Hooker, PwC’s consumer market leader, said he expected more store closures this year after accelerating store closures last year, followed by tier restrictions just before Christmas and blockages until 2021.

However, operators are far from the forest and will be successful or unsuccessful for many chains in the next six months. In particular, the full business rates of all businesses, except small businesses, will be restored, and support and agreement for temporary dismissals will be terminated. Many operators and landlords can be contacted due to rent delinquency.

Uncertainty continues in the hospitality business, which is concerned about further operational restrictions and the possibility of needing a vaccine passport later this year.

Consumers still want a physical shopping experience, and many chain stores and restaurants are open, Hooker adds.

Businesses that can take advantage of the current situation and respond swiftly have the opportunity to open new stores or relocate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/9/5/decline-in-uk-stores-slows-as-retailers-face-make-or-break-moment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos