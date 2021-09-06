NUA Suzuki reaches semi-final of Healthy Mom and Baby 2.0 Innovation Competition-Med-Tech Innovation





NUA Surgical, a Galway-based startup in Ireland, is one of the eight semi-finals of the 2021 Healthy Mom and Baby 2.0 Innovation Competition. The company is also the only semi-finalist from Europe.

Parkview Health, a non-profit community-based healthcare system serving more than 895,000 people in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio, and MATTER, a healthcare incubator and innovation hub, announced eight semi-finals last week. Did. Launched in May 2021, the contest called on innovators to submit solutions for products, software, or programs that have the potential to reduce maternal mortality.

NUA Surgical is a company backed by Enterprise Ireland with a focus on women’s health. The company is a spin-out of NUI Galway’s BioInnovate Ireland program and has been incubated for two years under the Enterprise Ireland Commercialization Fund Grant. The spinout was founded in 2019 by Barry McCann, Padraig Maher and Marie-Therese Maher, won praises such as the EIT Health Headstart Award and HIHI Awards, and was selected as the overall winner of the InterTrade Ireland Seedcorn in 2020 with a prize of 100,000. I got it. NUA Surgical has developed the SteriCISION C-Section Retractor, a device ergonomically designed for obstetricians and their assistants. This provides hands-free, unobstructed access to the uterus, providing safer results for mothers and babies.

CEO Barry McCann said: Potential partnerships with US healthcare systems such as Parkview Health are a great opportunity for us as we aim to obtain US regulatory approval at the end of 2022.

Healthy Mama and Baby Innovation Competition 2.0 semi-finalists will effectively announce the solution on September 15, 2021. The winner of the Innovation Competition will be awarded a prize of $ 10,000. Following the Innovation Competition, up to five finalists will participate in a two-month virtual accelerator to continue building and testing solutions with Parkview Health and MATTER leaders.

On December 15, 2021, a team of finalists will present the final solution to a community of healthcare professionals, parkview leaders and external investors, proposing potential pilot opportunities and financing. All teams participating in the final pitch day will receive a one-year global membership at MATTER.

