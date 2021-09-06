Toshiba warns about ongoing chip supply issues





Image: Nintendo

The ongoing topic of consumer electronics in recent months has been a manufacturing challenge, especially due to issues with the availability of key materials for manufacturing chips and components.

This affects game consoles along with a variety of other products. For example, both Sony and Microsoft are struggling to keep up with the demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. For Nintendo, its annual financial report believes it will be able to procure the resources it needs to manufacture, but it remains unclear whether it will fully catch up with Switch’s demand.

Toshiba, one of the leading companies in the technology manufacturing industry, explained that it expects supply problems to work through next year. As Bloomberg’s Takeshi Kamebuchi reported, “the director of semiconductors in a company’s unit” emphasized that video game customers are one of the most concerned about this issue.

Consider customers who are facing the most difficult situations, such as the risk of an entire production line shutting down or the business disappearing without supplying chips. Game console makers are one of the most demanding customers, and no one is 100% satisfied, so Im sincerely apologizes for their dissatisfaction.

In terms of which parts Nintendo is using from Toshiba, this disassembly of the iFixit model on sale emphasizes that the company supplies 32GB of internal memory for the system. Of course, the parts manufactured and used are constantly evolving, but Toshiba’s warning points to a broader and ongoing problem in the manufacture of consumer technology.

Exclusive: Next year’s holiday season and next year’s game console supply doesn’t seem to be good. If you plan to buy a Switch OLED model, be sure to get the first batch. https://t.co/qyZhxqiHbb— Takashi Mochizuki (@ 6d6f636869) September 3, 2021

Not surprisingly, gaming companies urge you to deploy as many systems as possible in your stores as the holiday season approaches. However, getting a new shiny device can turn out to be still difficult in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2021/09/toshiba_sounds_alarm_about_ongoing_chip_supply_issues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos