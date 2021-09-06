Google uses Apollo Hospitals x-ray data to identify chest abnormalities





Recently, artificial intelligence and machine learning have been intensively adopted in the healthcare industry. In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic, medical imaging space has leveraged technology to quickly detect COVID-19 in patients.

Even before the beginning of an unprecedented era, algorithms were being developed to detect chest-related conditions, including tuberculosis and lung cancer. However, all the capabilities of these technologies and algorithms were limited to common clinical settings. Multiple anomalies can occur. For example, a system aimed at detecting pneumothorax may not be expected to highlight nodules that suggest cancer. Developing algorithms to identify x-rays containing all kinds of anomalies can greatly ease the process of identifying diseases. However, the development of such a classifier is very difficult due to the high potential for anomalous discoveries.

Earlier, Google researchers presented a model to distinguish between normal and abnormal chest x-rays across datasets and settings. Recently, Google released a set of radiologist labels for the test set used in previous studies for the published ChestX-ray14 dataset.

How does the model work?

Google’s deep learning system is based on the ImageNet pre-trained EfficientNet-B7 architecture. Google researchers trained the model using anonymized chest x-rays of over Rs 20,000 from Apollo Hospital in India. Each x-ray was assigned with normal and abnormal labels using natural language processing of radiation reports.

To understand whether the system correctly generalized the new patient population, researchers were published with two datasets of various anomalies (test splits from the Apollo Hospitals dataset (DS-1)). We compared the performance of the Chest X-ray 14 (CXR-14). A US board-certified radiologist interpreted the label. The system achieves the area below the receiver behavior characteristic curve of 0.87 for the DS-1 and 0.94 for the CXR-14 (higher is better).

Although eval-14 contained a variety of anomalies, a possible use case would be to use the model in a new and unexpected disease. To assess the generalizability of the system for diseases not present in new patients and training sets, researchers have anonymized datasets from three different countries. These datasets included two TB datasets and two COVID-19 datasets published by Northwestern Medicine. The system reported AUC of 0.86 on the COVID-19 dataset and 0.91 and 0.93 on the tuberculosis dataset.

Source: Google Blog

According to Google researchers, the poor performance of the COVID-19 dataset is due to the system reporting positive for abnormalities that were negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, positive reports later detected abnormal chest x-ray measurements and therefore emphasized the usefulness of such a model.

Source: Google Blog

See Also Potential Use Cases

To understand the use cases of deep learning systems and improve clinical workflows, researchers simulated use case prioritization in which abnormal cases are prioritized over normal cases. In these simulations, the system reduced the time required for anomalous cases by up to 28%. After reprioritization, use this setting to bypass complex abnormal cases that may require urgent decision-making and batch chest x-ray negatives for streamlined reviews. I can.

Source: Google Blog

summary

While much work continues to achieve the true capabilities of machine learning in the field of medical image interpretation, Google researchers are already scratching the surface of what lies beyond AI in the medical field. They also observed that the system could be used to pre-train the model and further improve other machine learning algorithms on chest x-rays, especially when the data are limited.

Click here to learn how Indias AI and Robotics Technology Park has developed an AI-driven chest x-ray interpretation solution, Xray Setu, in collaboration with health tech startups NIRAMAI Health Analytics and the Indian Institute of Science.

Join our Discord server. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here.

After delving deeper into India’s startup ecosystem, Debolina is now a technology journalist. When I’m not writing, I read and play with paintbrushes and palette knives.She can reach at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/google-uses-apollo-hospitals-x-ray-data-to-identify-chest-abnormalities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

