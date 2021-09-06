Irish residential innovator expands to UK with new Manchester office





Irish construction company ESS Modular has announced the employment of 70 people in its new UK office on Enterprise Ireland’s first face-to-face trade mission since the pandemic began.

At the Housing Roundtable, launched by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, UK local government leaders and innovative Irish companies gathered to discuss housing innovation in London today (September 6th).

To coincide with the event, Irish construction specialist ESS Modular has announced that it will open a new office in Manchester and expand its business in the United Kingdom.

ESS Modular uses an off-site modular construction method to speed up project completion. This method also improves energy efficiency. The company has already delivered homes to the UK under a homeless system throughout London. The goal is to provide 200 homes under this framework within the next two years.

Irish work in the UK

The Residential Roundtable formed part of the Enterprise Ireland trade delegation to the United Kingdom, France and Germany and kicked off with an event in London today.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed ESS will create 70 new jobs in the UK with the opening of its Manchester office, adding to the 125,000 jobs created by Irish companies in neighboring countries, according to Central Statistics Office data.

Another announcement by Dublin company i3PT will be added to this figure. Another Irish business that is innovative in the construction sector, i3PT provides software for managing workflows in construction projects. The company plans to expand its presence in the UK by opening a second office in the UK based in Edinburgh. Supporting this growth, i3PT will create more than 40 new jobs in the UK over the next two years.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said the transactions and employment announced by the trade delegation would ensure closer ties between the Irish and UK business communities.

“The long-standing business relationship with the UK is based on the common values ​​that exist between the two countries and the business environment that drives business and competition,” said Clancy.

Transactions made

The expansion of ESS and i3PT was only two of the many announcements made from the first day of the trade mission.

ESB Energy will work with the City Council to deploy a network of chargers throughout Birmingham to continue to support the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Another Irish company doing business in this area is Zipp Mobility, a mobility startup, which is working to expand its business in the UK today. Zipp has already signed contracts for trials of e-scooters in five locations in the UK, but continues to expand throughout Europe.

A medical event that focuses on innovation and transformation of medical technology, as well as a residential roundtable. One of the participants in this event was Limerick’s company Serosep, already a supplier of the NHS Hospital Trust in the United Kingdom. Serosep today announced a new five-year contract worth over £ 1 million to provide the University of Liverpool Hospital with a molecular diagnostic system for gastroenteritis.

Aico, a supplier of connected home devices focused on safety sensors, also attended the Residential Roundtable and announced the launch of a new range of environmental sensors. Aico is a UK-based distribution division of the Irish company EI Electronics.

Cooperation for post-covid recovery

The event in London was the first stop for a trade mission in three countries, followed by Paris and Berlin, hosted by Enterprise Ireland.

This is the first face-to-face trade mission carried out by Enterprise Ireland since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is also the first mission since reaching a trade agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom.

A total of 35 Enterprise Ireland clients have participated in the program and are today focused on promoting greater cooperation with the United Kingdom to support post-covid economic recovery.

“Ireland and the UK are always in close contact,” Varadkar said. “Our two countries are interrelated in a myriad of different ways and aim to strengthen these relationships as we exit the pandemic and face future challenges such as climate change and digitalization. ..

“We want to work closely, build existing partnerships, and build new ones to promote employment and prosperity in both countries.”

Over the last 18 months, 67 companies supported by Enterprise Ireland have established a new presence in the UK market. This market accounts for 29% of the global exports of Enterprise Ireland’s client companies and 80% of Irish companies export to the United Kingdom.

