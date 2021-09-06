



You’ve spent hours learning the most effective SEO tactics, but if you can’t measure them, they won’t help.

Measuring SEO’s Return on Investment (ROI) involves two factors: KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and the cost of current SEO campaigns. By tracking these key metrics monthly, you can not only fine-tune and optimize your strategy, but also make informed business decisions.

To get the most out of your costs (or time), consider using Google Analytics (GA) to calculate your ROI. With GA, you can pinpoint where your audience is coming from, set goals to get going, and incorporate the most compelling keywords to improve your search engine rank.

How to calculate SEOROI using Google Analytics # 1 page values

Page value is an important aspect to consider when talking about ROI.

Think of it like money. In the United States, bills date back to the late 1600s as a way to symbolize the value of something. Instead of exchanging goods, citizens valued $ 10 or $ 100 bills and began to obtain the necessary items of equal value.

The page value assigns an average amount to all pages displayed in the session in which the transaction occurred. Especially for e-commerce sites, it helps you assign values ​​to non-transactional pages such as articles and landing pages. This is helpful to understand, as blogging does not necessarily generate revenue, but it does not mean that it did not contribute to future customer purchasing decisions.

The lead generation page allows you to assign values ​​to goals such as submitting contact forms, so you can more accurately measure your progress.

Below is a visual showing how page values ​​are calculated according to Google.

In the first example, the user visits page B once, then goes to goal page D (assigned a value of $ 10) and receipt page E (generated $ 100). That is, a single page view on page B will generate $ 110 and give you the page value.

In the form of the equation:

Page value of page B = E-commerce revenue ($ 100) + total target value ($ 10) Unique number of page views of page B (1) = $ 110

However, not all pageviews lead to conversions. Therefore, it is important to track the data and recalculate the page values ​​as more information comes in. Let’s see how this works in the second example.

Two sessions are shown here, but only one has been converted to an e-commerce transaction (session 1). Therefore, even if page B has two unique pageviews, e-commerce revenue remains the same. You can then use this new information to recalculate the page value for page B.

Page value of page B = e-commerce revenue ($ 100) + total target value ($ 10 x 2 sessions) Unique number of page views of page B (2) = $ 60

With more sessions and more data, you can better understand which pages contribute the most to your site’s bottom line.

# 2 E-commerce settings

If you don’t manage your e-commerce business, skip this section. There are more advanced features of Google Analytics that you can prove to be very useful for those who do. You can track sales, order counts, billing locations, and even average order value by turning on e-commerce settings. In this way, you can equate website usage with sales information to better understand which landing page or campaign is most successful.

How to turn on e-commerce settings

In the left sidebar panel of Google Analytics,[管理]>[表示]Below the panel (far right panel)[Eコマース設定]>[Eコマースを有効にする]>[拡張eコマースレポートを有効にする]Click.

To complete this, go to the location labeled Checkout Labeling under Advanced E-Commerce Settings and enter the following under the steps in the Goal Reaching Process:

Checkout view

Billing information

Proceed to payment

Below is a diagram to better illustrate these steps.

If you have Shopify or Woocommerce, set up tracking there as well so that Google Analytics can communicate and relay this important information.

Once you’ve set up your e-commerce tracking, you’ll have access to the following data:

Overview of revenue, e-commerce conversion rates, transactions, average order value, and other metrics

Product and sales performance

Shopping and checkout behavior

These give you a better understanding of how your customers interact with your site and which products are selling best. When it comes to calculating SEO ROI, knowing what steps your customers will take before making a purchase and which pages to display will help you analyze the value of individual pages and the effectiveness of your overall SEO content strategy.

# 3 Sales results

Again, this is for e-commerce only. The Sales Performance feature shows sales from all sources and media. You can view only the data for organic traffic and identify its revenue.

How to see your sales performance

This will give you an overview of your revenue and a breakdown of each transaction. By tracking this over time and seeing trends, you can derive your content strategy.

What is the average transaction amount? What does it tell you about your customers? Does fine-tuning copies to facilitate upsell or cross-sell affect per-transaction revenue?

Another dataset that helps you calculate your SEO ROI and optimize your content strategy is your customer’s shopping behavior.

How to check customer shopping behavior in detail

At a glance, you can see how effective the purchasing funnel is. How many sessions will continue from one step to the next? How many people have visited your page and didn’t buy or added to the cart but didn’t complete the payment?

This helps identify areas that require more SEO attention. It also helps predict how much revenue will increase by optimizing copying and implementing SEO to increase organic traffic. This will give you a better understanding of SEOROI.

For example, if you have a high percentage of users who are visiting your page but haven’t gone through a purchase cycle, you may need to tweak your copy to include searchable keywords or increase your audience’s empathy.

In addition, although this indicates organic sales, it is not possible to identify the keywords that led to that sale, but organic traffic may indicate that overall marketing activities are working. Worth to remember. For example, PR could increase brand search on Google.

Quick Tip: You can use the Google Search Console to understand which keywords are driving the most traffic to your website and follow the Google Analytics navigation history to tie specific keywords to your sales.

Overall, to accurately measure your SEO ROI, you need to find out which keywords are helping your business. Because people may be interested in your business because of their amazing PR exposure, but in reality they may not be interested in your service. To actually hit this one house, select the keywords you want to buy. That way, you can attract more qualified leads to your site.

# 4 Engagement event

If you’re not working on an e-commerce site (hints, tips, my fellow B2B marketers), you need to be careful here. Engagement events are available on both e-commerce and lead generation sites.

Work with your sales team to assign values ​​to your goals based on average order value, average number of applications, and conversion rate. While these analyzes are useful for e-commerce, they can be most useful for lead-generating sites with long sales cycles and transactions that occur offsite or after multiple sessions (such as B2B SaaS or marketing agencies).

Here are some examples of engagement events:

Newsletter registration

Submit inquiry form

download

Add to cart

How to view campaign engagement data

Below is an image so you can follow:

This type of tracking gives you deeper insight into how people interact with parts of the website and how they are involved in different parts of the trip. Use it to set lead generation goals and investigate whether your SEO efforts are paying off.

Let’s say your website gets a lot of traffic on your service page and you find that a high percentage of those visitors are downloading case studies. This means they are interested in what you have to offer and want to see more case studies from you.

Use ROI calculations to make better strategic decisions for your business

Ultimately, when using Google Analytics for SEO, you need to tailor your business goals to specific measurable metrics so that you can develop long-term plans for sustainable growth. That secret SEO is a powerful tool for your business, but it’s important to put it into a practical and personalized plan to keep your train uphill.

