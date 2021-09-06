Efficiency First: Smart Technology Can Speed ​​Up in the Race to Zero





June 9, 2021

The name of the game is to reduce carbon without compromising productivity and customer experience as UK companies are under increasing pressure to reach net zero. Tracey Herald, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Virgin Media O2, explores the role of smart technology in helping customers reach their efficiency goals while delivering them to their customers.

Virgin Media O2 recognizes the challenge of balancing customer demand with responsibility for climate change. For the past 18 months, customers have been more dependent on ultra-fast broadband and mobile connectivity than ever before. They need it to work, play, and stay in touch with their loved ones. As a result, the demand for data is skyrocketing. At the same time, it promised to accelerate its commitment to climate change with the bold goal of achieving net zero-carbon operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2025.

Technology potential

Technology is a great decarboxylator for UK businesses. We see it every day. Data center cooling is a good example. The more data you use, the hotter the center can be. Historically, networks have relied on air conditioning for cooling, but Britain has a lot of fresh, cold air that does the same job. Therefore, we are upgrading our data center kits, introducing new smart sensors and intuitive software, and replacing energy-intensive air conditioners with air cooling.

New EkkoSense software reports how smart sensors can be used to accurately monitor the amount of cooling each site on an O2 mobile network requires at one time and optimize cooling as demand changes. .. This means that even when data traffic reaches peak levels, the center will operate as efficiently as possible, saving energy equivalent to one million kilograms of CO2 year-on-year.

Despite increasing data demand, Virgin Media reduced carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 by 7% compared to the 2019 baseline and 46% compared to the previous 2014 baseline. The O2 network is about 82% more energy efficient than 2015 because it temporarily suspends network technology when demand is low due to technological enhancements such as free air cooling and advanced automation.

Better connectivity, better efficiency

It’s not just us. Organizations across the UK are using connections to reach their efficiency goals. 5G manufacturing using machine-to-machine communication to reduce energy consumption, supermarkets using IoT sensors to optimize temperatures when transporting fresh food, vehicles off the road for medical delivery Innovation has real sustainability benefits, such as disconnecting connected drones. Tech provides companies in all sectors with ways to work smarter, reduce costs and increase efficiency at the same time.

As a business, meeting customer demand is our number one priority. But that cannot be achieved at the expense of the environment. As we compete for Net Zero, technology helps open the door to smarter, more environmentally friendly and more productive ways of doing business.

Virgin Media O2

© Faversham House Ltd 2021. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for personal use only. No other reproduction or distribution may be made without the prior written consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/blog/Efficiency-first-smart-tech-can-be-a-speed-boost-in-the-race-to-zero/6098941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos