EU wants Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android to provide 7 years of software updates





Software updates for smartphone devices can significantly extend their lifespan and keep users up to date with the latest features on the market. Germany is currently considering making updates mandatory for both iOS and Android.

Under the proposed law, devices running on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android smartphone software must provide each user with 7 years of software support. This is especially beneficial for Android users who do not receive consistent updates.

Do Apple and Google provide enough updates?

Most Apple devices receive updates for up to 5 years. The higher the price of the model, the more likely it is that the device will be updated on a regular basis. Android devices, on the other hand, are facing delays when it comes to updates. The average duration of device support is 3 years.

Google is working to change this, with Samsung at the forefront. New German law requires seven years of support for all devices. The German government has provided legislation to the European Union, which also requires businesses to provide spare parts for smartphones for at least seven years.

Currently, the European Commission is trying to mandate five years of support for devices.

What do companies feel?

The company is not sitting on a duck. According to C’t, industry advocates leading Google, Apple and Samsung are pushing for deregulation.

“Digital Europe” wants regular updates for at least three years. We also want to make only the battery and screen available as spare parts. The new legislation, which is still in shape, will come into force in the EU by 2023 with the aim of reducing the negative environmental impact of smartphones.

The EU wants users to keep their devices as much as possible and enterprises to provide support as long as each user has a device.

Do you think it’s a good idea to force companies to release updates? Interested in similar law in India? Please let us know in the comments. Follow Indiatimes.com regularly to stay up to date.

