Metal player TANAKA invests in Ambics Life Science Fund-Med-Tech Innovation





Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of TANAKA Holdings, which operates the TANAKA precious metal manufacturing business, announced that it has invested in Ambix Life Science Fund I and LP, which are medical equipment venture funds operated by Ambix Venture Management. A venture capital management company based in the United States.

With this investment, Tanaka will strengthen overseas business development in addition to domestic business development. TANAKA provides metal parts and materials to medical device manufacturers, participates in development projects, and cooperates with and contributes to the development of the healthcare field. The company has also invested in several medical device venture funds in the past and has now decided to donate to the Silicon Valley-based Ambix Ventures venture fund, one of the centers of medical device innovation. , To provide greater support for the development of the healthcare industry.

TANAKA will contribute to cutting-edge healthcare advances using precious metal parts and materials in the healthcare sector by strengthening ties with the U.S. healthcare industry and investing in a fund managed by Aaron Berez, MD. I am aiming for that. Healthcare industry entrepreneur, and Peter N. Townsend.

Dr. Berez, Manager of Ambix Ventures, said: It is only part of this ongoing challenge, and in our case it is our ongoing mission to make healthcare more efficient. We welcome TANAKA’s participation as a member of the Ambix team. “

TANAKA is a precious metal specialized organization that develops recycling-oriented businesses from procurement to product development and recycling, and supplies precious metals in a stable manner. TANAKA has been focusing on the healthcare field for many years as a field that can contribute to society while making the best use of the characteristics of precious metals. The company manufactures in-vitro diagnostic kits using colloidal gold on a contract basis, and supplies precious metal parts and materials to medical device manufacturers in Japan and overseas.

Precious metal parts and materials that use platinum, gold, or other metals are used in many intravascular therapeutic devices such as balloon catheters, guidewire embolic coils, and stents. Precious metals such as platinum and gold are more biocompatible than other metals and have a high specific density, making them highly opaque to X-rays. As a result, when inserting a medical device such as a balloon catheter into a blood vessel, it is possible to perform treatment while checking the position of the device in the blood vessel by looking at the precious metal part, which is superior to other metals.

