4 Ways for Financial Marketers to Extract Meaningful Website Data

Your institution’s website is probably the center of your marketing and communication efforts, and as a digital platform, you can quantify large amounts of data. This includes the number of people who clicked the call action button on the page, whether the third banner of rotation was actually displayed, and the distance the user was scrolling through the page.

All of that is available for you to be a little geek. Unfortunately, many financial marketers are either too thin or lacking internal resources to help plan or understand their digital analytics needs. In addition, what is usually provided by Google Analytics is not enough for most institutions to accurately measure success and ROI.

When marketers start looking at 2022 and try to plan and budget for the next, they will do so by assessing what worked and what didn’t. If you haven’t invested in defining and implementing your organization’s digital analytics strategy, now is the time.

With a comprehensive digital analytics tracking plan, you justify how your users interact with your site, how your efforts support conversions, and, importantly, your budget requirements. You can better understand how to do it. Below are four simple and powerful ways to do that.

1. Definition of goals in Google Analytics

Every marketing campaign starts with one or more goals. Perhaps you are trying to increase loan applications, acquire customers, or increase brand awareness. Most marketing goals are quantifiable and can be defined within the analytics platform. However, each of these goals must be custom-defined in your Google Analytics account as an important step in planning your marketing campaign and trying to measure success.

Used by the majority of banking and credit union marketers, Google Analytics is a powerful, highly customizable and powerful free program. However, most institutions do not use it as effectively as possible. An important step in doing so is to set goals in Google Analytics that accurately define your institution’s marketing goals. Then you can measure your conversions.

Three of the most common goals of a bank or credit union website are “submitted form”, “click to apply”, and “click to open account”. Therefore, it is best to start by defining these.

Important Tip: When planning your campaign, define accurate goals so that you can track your results both in real time and after your campaign is fully completed. 2. Add events to Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager is another powerful tool in the analytics toolkit. This is where all the events are, so you can track the many interactions on your site and understand your engagement. Once the Google Tag Manager container code is added to your site, no developer needs to help. Google Tag Manager works seamlessly with other platforms, from HotJar heat mapping tools to LinkedIn.

At a minimum, you need to create an event that tracks clicks on all buttons and links, and probably scroll tracking. Ideally, you could also work with third parties such as loan application vendors, chat vendors, and online banking vendors to implement cross-domain tracking so you can understand what traffic is going to those parties’ sites. I can do it.

That way, you can tell if a click on the Google Ads landing page led to a loan application, or if a consumer abandoned your application at some point. In short, you track your ROI. This is what financial marketers need to do as much as possible.

3. Use UTM tracking

With UTM tracking, marketers can understand where external traffic is coming from and how visitors behave on your site. UTM (“Urchin Tracking Module”) is a simple code that is added to the URL and automatically added to Google Analytics.

When done correctly, the UTM code can help provide additional insights into sources of traffic (such as Facebook), media (such as social media marketing), and even specific campaigns (such as Q3 Auto Loans).

Advanced Tip: UTM code can provide valuable data, but it should only be used to track external traffic. That is, do not add it to the links within your site. 4. Report settings within Google Data Studio

Once you’ve collected all your data with Google Analytics, you may be wondering what to do. This is where Google Data Studio comes into play. This platform allows you to put existing data into the most meaningful custom reports.

Want to know the source of your mortgage application? Create a DataStudio report. Want to understand the application funnel of a new customer or member? Visualize in Data Studio. Want to compare how organic and paid traffic support conversions? Well, you get points.

Google Data Studio also integrates with other platform APIs, including drag-and-drop interfaces, filters, rules, and more, so you can report exactly what you need.

Each financial institution has its own goals, events, and reports, so the first step in your analytical journey is to determine exactly what you need to assess success. Then work with internal or agency resources to realize that plan. Investing in continuous tracking first provides the intelligence you need to make informed decisions and makes your boss look good (though not important).

