Unis, $ 8.5 million for tech companies to operate globally





Seven universities and three companies share $ 8.5 million in federal R & D collaboration grants, portable disinfection station to stop the COVID-19 epidemic, turning grains into protein-based foods, Parkinsons Funded projects such as innovative treatments for the disease.

Grants fall into the third round of the Global Innovation Linkage Program, an initiative of the Global Innovation Strategy of the 2016 National Innovation and Science Agenda. The program will be incorporated into the coalition government’s Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund.

The fund was revealed in the May budget and integrated international scientific programs, saving a total of $ 6.6 million.

The Global Innovation Linkage Program fund universities and businesses working with global partners in priority economies in six strategic areas in collaboration with government-funded industry growth centers.

The third round of the program focused on food and agribusiness, medical technology, and resources.

The University of Sydney received $ 993,573 for a project involving a Singapore partner to investigate how to convert Australian legume crops into protein-based foods.

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology received $ 500,000 for a joint project with Canadian researchers to develop a smart prefabricated chamber to prevent highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19.

Deep Brain Stimulation Technologies has received up to $ 1 million in grants for collaboration with German and Japanese partners in the accurate targeting of brain stimulation therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

Deep brain stimulation or DBS therapy involves implanting electrodes in the areas of the brain that control movement. For patients with Parkinson’s disease, it can be connected to other devices to minimize tremors.

The Victorian company was previously backed by the Australian Government’s Medical Research Future Fund in 2019.

Christian Porter, Industry Minister, announced the winners of the latest Global Innovation Linkage Program on Monday.

Whether it helps stop the spread of COVID-19, develop new treatments for chronic diseases, or create new foods for the export market, the Global Innovation Linkage Program is the best at home and abroad. In a statement, Porter described solutions to complex problems by bringing together talented people to drive innovation.

By supporting these partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for local industries and driving the economic growth and job creation needed to continue our recovery from the pandemic.

The full Round 3 grant recipients are:

University of Sydney – $ 993,573 – Moves Australian legumes to the protein-based food industry. Global Partner: Singapore. RMIT – $ 500,000 – A smart prefabricated chamber to prevent highly contagious diseases. Global Partner: Canada. Curtin University – $ 999,624 – Broadband Fiber Optic Sensing for characterization of underground resources. Global Partner: USA. Deep Brain Stimulation Technologies Pty Ltd – $ 1,000,000 – More accurate targeting of brain stimulation therapy for Parkinson’s disease. Global Partner: USA. Bellaseno Pty Ltd – $ 1,000,000 – A transformation of the implant paradigm in bone and breast reconstruction. Global partners: Germany and Japan.Monash University – $ 1,000,000 – Novel Manufacture and Commercialization [18F]-PET radiotracer. Global Partner: Germany. Flinders University – $ 1,000,000 – Development of surgical training models for knees, hips and spine. Global Partner: USA. Mantiss Corporation Pty Ltd – $ 525,000 – Development of complementary preservatives for Australian meat products. Global Partner: Spain. University of Queensland – $ 1,000,000 – Improves the processing of minerals, coal and petroleum by degassing persistent bubbles. Global Partners: China, Canada. University of Adelaide – $ 500,000 – Development of scientific verification tools for the global timber supply chain. Global Partner: Singapore.

The Global Innovation Linkage Program was a major part of the Global Innovation Strategy during the Malcolm Turnbull era.

The Global Innovation Strategy has been integrated into the new Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund, along with other international science programs, with the latest federal budget.

The new fund has a budget of $ 54.2 million over the four years from 2021 to 2010 and $ 8.2 million annually to “support strategically important science and technology collaboration with global partners.”

“This is achieved by integrating international science funding programs into our portfolio of industry, science, energy and resources,” said the budget.

“The efficiency of this measure of $ 6.6 million over the five years from 2020 to 21 (and the ongoing $ 500,000 per year) will be redirected by the government to fund policy priorities.”

Do you know more Please contact James Riley by email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.innovationaus.com/8-5m-for-unis-tech-companies-to-work-globally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos