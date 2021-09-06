HKSTP invites the world’s best innovators to Hong Kong’s first hybrid elevator pitch competition 2021.jobs





Hong Kong-(BUSINESSWIRE)-September 6, 2021-

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has officially launched the Elevator Pitch Competition 2021 (EPiC 2021) by soliciting applications from Hong Kong high-tech ventures around the world. Participating entrepreneurs, from November 5-12, 2021, will attend a week-long international pitching, investment and business matching celebration with peers, investors and leaders of the innovation ecosystem. You can learn from the startup industry icons.

Businesses and individuals will be invited to EPiC 2021 for the sixth year. It will be the first hybrid event of dynamic physical and virtual platforms to meet the diverse needs of international and domestic innovators. To celebrate HKSTP’s 20th anniversary of leading Hong Kong’s innovation, the event will return to the iconic SKY100 venue at the top of West Kowloon’s International Commerce Center to recreate the real elevator pitch experience.

Over 100 participants were selected for the opportunity to attend a hybrid event where physical participants offered a 60-second elevator pitch for world-changing ideas, and virtual participants pitched to judges on video calls. to hold. An additional 10 finalists will be selected to compete for US $ 100,000 in prize money and unique opportunities for cross-border investment, business collaboration, technology development and recruitment.

An international week-long festival of investment and innovation focuses on potential ideas in emerging areas of FinTech, Health Technology, Smart City, and Green Tech & Construction Tech.

Robert Luo, CEO and co-founder of MiTerro in the United States, who won the 2020 championship, said: The EPiC award was a verification of our business and vision. We have met not only investors, but also other entrepreneurs who are finding innovative solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.

HKSTP promises to act as a bridge between innovators and investors, and HKSTP fosters more than 500 start-ups and connects them to more than 1000 active investors. All winners of the contest will be able to harness all the resources of the HKSTP ecosystem for investment, incubation, market access, technology and partnership opportunities.

The contest received a record 476 entries from 37 countries around the world in 2020. More than 70% of the 170 participants who reached the semi-final round came from 31 international markets. The event brought together more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, angel investors, industry players, incubators, accelerators and technology disruptors to demonstrate the strength of Hong Kong’s I & T ecosystem.

Who can apply:

Tech startups under the age of 5 who received less than US $ 10 million in funding by March 31, 2021 or personal ideas that have not yet established a company are FinTech, Health Technology, Smart Cities, and GreenTech. & Construction Tech.

The application will close on September 10, 2021 at 23:59 Hong Kong time.

For more information on EPiC 2021, please visit https://epic.hkstp.org/.

Awards and a list of awards

award

Prize money (for each winner)

champion

US $ 100,000

4 Technology Winners (FinTech, Health Technology, Smart City, Green Tech & Construction Tech)

US $ 10,000

Top 10 finalists

US $ 6,000

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Consisting of science parks, innocent centers and industrial parks, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) builds a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem, connects stakeholders, develops technology talent and collaborates. Promote social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and its regions by promoting innovation.

Founded in May 2001, HKSTP develops Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several key clusters, including electronics, information and communications technology, green technology, biomedical technology, materials and precision engineering. I have been promoting it. We enable science and technology companies to nurture, innovate and grow their ideas, backed by market-driven laboratories and technology centers with R & D facilities, infrastructure and professional support services. To We also offer value-added services and comprehensive incubation programs to help technology start-ups accelerate their growth.

The technology business will benefit from Science Park’s professional services and infrastructure for applied research and product development. Companies can find creative design support at the InnoCentre. On the other hand, skill-intensive business is provided by three industrial parks: Dapu, Junk Bay, and Motoro. For more information on HKSTP, please visit www.hkstp.org.

