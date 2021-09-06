Tencent Cloud strengthens efforts in Indonesia following the launch of the first internet data center





Tencent Cloud has received a lot of attention from local businesses and partners, with industry-leading cloud services set to benefit Indonesia by launching the second IDC in Indonesia by the end of 2021. increase.

Over 20 years of experience in Tencent innovations support Tencent Cloud’s high quality services across a variety of areas including finance, FinTech, media and gaming.

Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-After the launch of Tencent Cloud’s first Internet Data Center (IDC) in Indonesia, local companies across industries and disciplines have taken advantage of industry-leading cloud products. Shows great interest in doing. Infrastructure has been brought to the region. In addition to the services already provided by the first data center, the second IDC in the country will be introduced by the end of 2021. This is the first time Tencent Cloud has established two IDCs in one market. Within the same year.

Tencent Cloud is Tencent’s cloud computing business, a world-leading Internet value-added service provider with strong expertise in gaming, audio and video technology, and FinTech services. With over 20 years of experience in Tencent innovation, a strong infrastructure foundation, and an extensive global content delivery network, Tencent Cloud provides Indonesian customers with high-performance, easy-to-maintain, intelligent and flexible cloud services. I’m ready.

Digital Assistant in the Financial Services Industry

Tencent Cloud has provided critical support to the financial services industry with products and solutions such as the financially certified distributed database TDSQL, eKYC, OCR and other AI technologies. Indonesian institutions such as Bank Neo Commerce and Bank Mega have also incorporated TDSQL into their core systems. Built by Tencent Cloud, this upgraded database helps address the challenges of digital transformation in Indonesia’s financial services industry, including inadequate data architecture, high-frequency transactions, and data security.

The story continues

Media solutions for all industries

Livestreaming and video solutions are now widely used tools in various sectors such as social, pan entertainment, live shows, OTT sports, games, e-commerce, education and financial services. Tencent Cloud has reached 90% of China’s audio and video customers, providing complete video processing capabilities and various solutions in various fields. In Indonesia, Indonesia’s first live gaming platform, GOX, leverages Tencent Cloud’s industry-leading streaming service and content delivery network to seamlessly reach millions of viewers in Indonesia and around the world with low latency. We have begun to provide stable game content. Brand and corporate customer engagement strategies. Many included Tencent Cloud solutions such as live video broadcasting (LVB). Video on Demand (VOD); and Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) are at a high level with target audiences, including the 127th, 128th and 129th China Import and Export Fairs, Paris Fashion Week and the Global Tourism Economy Forum. Helped to maintain engagement. ..

Game solution

Tencent Cloud also meets the legislation of game developers looking for a high-quality cloud service platform with ultra-low latency, smooth sound quality, and fraud protection. Its major gaming solutions include Game Multimedia Engine (GME), Game Server Elastic-scaling (GSE) and Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE).

Tencent Cloud emphasizes how the company evaluates its local partners apart from its clients and works with Indonesian organizations such as Astrindo Starvision to promote cloud solutions in Indonesia and more in Indonesia. Introducing services to companies in Indonesia.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said: High quality products and services. We look forward to working closely with our regional partners to help countries accelerate digital transformation through TencentCloud’s secure, secure and reliable solutions and valuable experience across different industry sectors and industries. .. The introduction of a second IDC by the end of the year will further boost it. “

With 24/7 security and infrastructure support, Tencent Cloud’s IDC in Indonesia has its high level of security and security standards: Uptime Institute Tier III-Design & Facility, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 14001, and Obtained certification to certify Indonesia’s national standard. SNI.

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable, high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent’s infrastructure building capabilities with the benefits of its large user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a wealth of services to governments and organizations that require advanced infrastructure and resilient environments, such as online gaming, live broadcasts and the financial services sector.

Source Tencent Cloud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tencent-cloud-steps-commitment-indonesia-074100670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos