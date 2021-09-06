Israeli Technology and Innovation News





With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in coastal cities, EConcreteTech has announced a Series A round of over $ 5 million aimed at expanding its ecological and carbon-storing marine construction solutions.

The round was led by impact investor Bridges Israel and was attended by new investors such as Barclays and the North American family office with an interest in marine health.

The company said it hopes the investment will enable rapid expansion into new markets and expansion into large-scale projects.

Because marine health and human health are intertwined, we need both a resilient coastal structure and a thriving marine ecosystem. [while] “Our technology bridges development and sustainability,” said Dr. Ido Sella, co-founder and CEO of EC Oncrete Tech.

ECOncrete’s solutions can be applied to concrete marine infrastructure such as breakwaters, harbors and offshore structures to improve strength and durability while transforming into a thriving marine ecosystem and foundation for activated carbon sinks. ..

Before and after EC Oncrete products that fascinate marine life. (courtesy)

This is achieved with increased structural integrity while reducing the ecological footprint of harbors, marina, coastal conservation plans and urban waterfront projects.

As a company, ECOncrete develops sustainable concrete to build ecologically active infrastructure not only in coastal and marine environments, but also in urban landscapes. It adapts concrete to a particular animal and plant environment, and its biological properties promote biological accumulation. Concrete improves stability and longevity and reduces maintenance costs.

The award-winning companies were listed in the Design category of the 2019 Best Inventions 100 TIMEs list and also listed by the Fast Company as the world’s most innovative company in 2019.

James Ferrier, Director of Barclays Principal Investments, said: ECOncrete solves key environmental challenges in the coastal and marine industries and significantly improves the health and resilience of surrounding marine life. We are excited to support EC Oncretes’ growth ambitions through a 175m Sustainable Impact Capital Initiative aimed at helping innovative companies addressing environmental issues in this way.

Screenshots of EC Oncrete, an Israeli company developing sustainable concrete to build environmentally friendly coastal and marine infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Sandrine Montsma, Managing Partner of Bridges Israel, said: Continued support for ECOncrete aims to expand its penetration into new markets such as offshore infrastructure with unique proven IP-protected breakthrough technology.

ECOncrete is an award-winning company and was named one of the 2021 Bloomberg New Energy (NEF) pioneers. For the past decade, the BNEF Pioneer Award has been essential in highlighting exciting innovations such as cleanliness, energy and transportation. ..

