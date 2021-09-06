Toyota aims to lead the world in smart city technology centered on mobility





By Noriyuki Suzuki and Naoya Fujisawa, KYODO NEWS –2 hours ago –18:07 | All, Japan

Toyota Motor aims to become a world leader in smart city technology with an ambitious project to build “Toyota Future City Woven,” a fully connected city centered on humans, at the foot of Mt. Fuji.

Toyota’s Chief Digital Officer, James Kafner, said the coronavirus pandemic needs to rethink how people move and live and develop technologies that support “happy and healthy” human lives. He said he was up.

The file photo provided shows an image of Woven City, a smart city to be built on the site of a former Toyota plant on 70.8 hectares in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture. (Kyodo News)

“Woven City isn’t a technology bubble where technology stays only within Woven City, it really means a place to incubate, test, accelerate and export it around the world,” Kuffner said. .. In a recent interview with Kyodo News.

For a country like Japan, it is an urgent task to tackle the challenges posed by the aging of society, such as mobility and healthy living. In Woven City, autonomous buses transport people and smart homes with sensors check the health of residents.

Sustainability is also another important theme around the world in the decarbonization struggle to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero before or by 2050.

“If we can make something of value in places like Japan and cities in Japan, I think it’s worth it everywhere,” said Kafner, a former Google engineer who is currently CEO of Toyota’s Woven Planet Holdings. increase. Subsidiary in charge of the project.

James Cuffner, Toyota’s Chief Digital Officer, was photographed in an online interview on August 26, 2021. (Kyodo News)

Under construction on a recently closed 175-acre site in Shizuoka Prefecture, a subsidiary of Toyota, Woven City will function as a “living laboratory” for self-driving cars, delivery robots, smart homes and artificial intelligence. To Toyota.

It is scheduled to open partially in 2024 at the earliest, and initially has about 360 residents including the elderly, families with children, and inventors, and is expected to increase to more than 2,000 including Toyota employees.

The project is open to partners, and as of June Toyota has received more than 4,700 applications from companies and individuals in areas such as agriculture, medical and education.

According to Kafner, the project is unique in that people with innovative ideas can test new technologies “on a large scale” and get feedback from the public to improve them. This is an example of Toyota’s core principle of “Kaizen” or continuous improvement. Construction of lean manufacturing system.

The world’s largest automakers are accelerating their transformation into mobility companies with a focus on software in the era of automotive, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles, or CASE.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, personally invested in Woven Planet and emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaborations to achieve mobility for all. The smart city project is an integral part of the company’s driving force.

Prior to joining the Toyota Research Institute in 2016, Kuffner was part of Google’s first engineering team to develop US high-tech giant self-driving cars. He became a member of Toyota’s board of directors in 2020 in the automaker’s Software Push.

Woven Planet is the autonomous driving division of Lyft Inc., a ride-hailing service company in the United States, and Carmera Inc., an automatic cartography company in the United States. Was acquired.

Toyota, a pioneer of fuel cell vehicles, plans to power the entire woven city ecosystem with hydrogen, working with Japanese energy company Eneos to produce, deliver, and use hydrogen in the field. We have agreed to work towards the realization of the supply chain. ..

Globally, leading technology companies such as Google LLC, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are also serious about developing smart cities.

Despite the smart city promise, skeptics have expressed concern about the vast amount of personal data collected and analyzed via sensors and other devices. Data security and privacy protection are seen as hurdles to clear before establishing a community that employs smart city technology.

To ensure good privacy and security, Kafner said Woven City has a “very well-thought-out architecture,” adding that trust is closely linked to transparency.

“Toyota has a tradition of building products and services that are trusted by people, and that’s what we want to do with this project,” said the Chief Digital Officer.

“Our dreams are big. We have a big gap between our present reality and our dreams,” he said. “But we are climbing a mountain and there is a beautiful Mt. Fuji that inspires us.”

Related coverage:

Son of Toyota president marrying a former member of the Takarazuka Revue in Japan

Toyota starts building a smart city near Mt. Fuji

Toyota builds an eco-friendly hydrogen battery-powered city

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/09/68f6003a96dc-toyota-looks-to-lead-world-in-smart-city-tech-with-focus-on-mobility.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos