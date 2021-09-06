Seven Leadership and Technical Conferences to Consider This Fall





Earlier this year, we shared seven business leadership meetings to investigate in 2021. If you want to work on several learning opportunities by the end of the year, we’ve put together a few autumn meetings worth investigating.

Conference organizers want to attract CIOs and IT leaders by combining face-to-face events, virtual sessions, and hybrid models to consider all possible levels of participant comfort. There is a wealth of knowledge to be gained, not to mention potential networking opportunities.

Some of the meetings we emphasized offer face-to-face options to attendees who are ready to return to the (masked) face-to-face connection. Other events employ a hybrid approach in which a certain number of participants participate directly and the rest digitally. The virtual event offered a more affordable option for participants who might not have been able to attend otherwise. In addition, given the more than a year of experience the organizer has hosted virtual conferences, digital events provide many perspectives, thoughtful sessions, and inspiration that CIOs can take home and implement in their organizations.

These are seven technology and leadership-focused conferences considered by CIO / IT leaders by the end of 2021.

September 27-29, Beverly Hills, CA

The code is well known for making tech players accountable in a signature interview with the Red Chair, led by Kara Swisher. The annual invitation-only meeting is attended by executive leaders and promising entrepreneurs for networking and in-depth conversations. This year’s event (directly held) will cover the role of technology in our new reality, including the hottest IPO market since 1999, vaccine development at record speeds, and climate change technology.

September 29-30, virtual event

At AnsibleFest, developers, administrators, and IT leaders share insights into open source technologies related to automation. If your team is looking for new ways to extend automation, you can find advice on use cases, human factors, and more. Keynotes and breakout sessions allow participants to explore ways to automate, innovate and accelerate. In addition, the demos are designed to help you drive automation faster. You can register here.

October 5th Virtual Event

IDC’s Annual European Summit will explore the various behaviors of companies that are thriving in this new normal (unlike those that simply want to survive). The session will guide participants through a series of presentations, panel discussions, use cases, and dedicated industry tracks to give a bird’s-eye view of current market conditions, innovations, and related strategies. A special offer at this event is the CIO Think Tanks. This is a series of small events designed personally and interactively that allow the CIO to connect with peers and learn about topics of particular interest to the CIO community.

October 5-7, virtual event

How can you guide your team to adopt the principles of successful DevOps? Featuring DevOps author and consultant GeneKim, the DevOps Enterprise Summit enhances best practices for high-performance IT organizations. At a virtual event in Las Vegas (the last face-to-face meeting was held in London), presenters will share advice on global trending topics from the DevOps world.

October 17-19, Raleigh, NC, and Virtual Events

The conference focuses on the tools, processes, and people that enable open source innovation. This year’s event will take a hybrid approach, hosting some participants onsite and the rest on a virtual platform. The point is to include world-class open source educational content shared through presentations, meet-ups, and workshops in a way that maximizes attendee access. The conference stands out with a particular focus on providing networking and work opportunities to underrepresented groups working in technology.

October 18-21, virtual event

Details of digital transformation

Gartners IT Symposium aims to guide CIOs and IT executives to accelerate their digital business. Last year, it demanded rapid change, bringing digital business innovation to the forefront of the organization, driven by CIOs and IT executives. Join us at this event to learn how to gain momentum, increase customer engagement, generate new revenue and serve your customers. The event will take place in two major regions, APAC and the Americas. The conference hopes to inspire participants to reach their digital transformation destinations faster.

Different locations and dates

The HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit has a number of both face-to-face and digital events for CIOs this fall. The goal of these meetings is to provide thought leadership where attendees receive insights into leadership, management, technology, and career development. Each summit is based on feedback from advisory board members on the trends that are shaping the technology executive agenda.

