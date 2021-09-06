Google Clock App Bugs: Three Workarounds Available





Recently, some Android smartphone users have complained that Google’s clock alarm isn’t working properly. Many of these users claimed that the alarm they set did not sound at the scheduled time. Many of these users are Google Pixel users. Some complaints about Reddit go back a few days. This issue is reportedly present in the Google Clock version 6.4 update released in March of this year. As part of that, Google acknowledged the bug on its forum and said it was working on a fix. For those who are wondering what to do until the problem is fixed, there are some workarounds that can help fix the problem. All the tips listed below are simple and do not require any special technical expertise to use or practice. The easiest way to roll back Google Clock to an earlier version is to uninstall the latest update for Google Clock.[設定]->[アプリと通知]->[Google時計]-> Tap the three dots in the upper right,[更新のアンインストール]Just tap. This will roll back Google Clock to the previous version. Another option to find a great alarm clock app in the Google Play store is to download the third party alarm clock Google Play store. There are several options available, some of which are even creative enough to offer you puzzles, math solutions, etc. and will wake you up completely in the morning. Be sure to check the Play Store reviews before downloading. Create an alarm using the Alexa app If your smartphone comes with the Alexa app, or if you have Alexa installed on your smartphone, you can ask your voice assistant to set an alarm at a specific time. Alexa sounds the alarm. The reason you can’t use the Google Assistant here is because you’re using the Google Clock app to set an alarm. Using the calendar app as an alarm clock, calendars primarily notify users about events scheduled for a particular date and time. In fact, you have the option to set reminders repeatedly at a specific frequency. You can choose from daily, monthly, yearly, specific days of the week, and more. These are some options that you can use until Google releases a fix for the Google Watch app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/bug-in-google-clock-app-3-workarounds-you-can-use/articleshow/85975443.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos