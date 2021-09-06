Why Tesla, Apple, Google and Facebook are designing their own chips





Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about the company’s third-generation artificial intelligence chip.

Source: YouTube screenshot

Not content with relying on demanding standard chips, some of the world’s largest tech companies are developing their own semiconductors.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, and Baidu have all shunned established chip companies and brought certain aspects of chip development in-house, according to company announcements and media reports.

Accenture’s global semiconductor leader, Syed Alam, told CNBC, “These companies are increasingly looking for custom-made chips that meet the specific requirements of their applications, rather than using the same general-purpose chips as their competitors. I’m out. “

“This gives us more control over software and hardware integration while differentiating ourselves from our competitors,” Alam added.

Russ Shaw, a former non-executive director of UK-based Dialog Semiconductor, told CNBC that custom-designed chips could improve performance and work cheaper.

“These specially designed chips help reduce the energy consumption of devices and products of certain technology companies, regardless of smartphone or cloud service,” Shaw said.

Glenn O’Donnell, research director at analyst company Forrester, told CNBC that the ongoing global chip shortage is another reason big tech companies are thinking twice about where to get their chips. Told. “The pandemic threw a big wrench into these supply chains, which accelerated their efforts to make their own chips.”

“Many people already felt that the pace of innovation fixed on the chipmaker’s timeline was limited,” O’Donnell said.

AI chip etc.

Today, just a month has passed without the Big Tech company announcing a new chip project.

Perhaps the most notable example was when Apple announced in November 2020 that it would move away from Intel’s x86 architecture to create its own M1 processor for the new iMac and iPad.

Recently, Tesla announced that it is building a “Dojo” chip to train artificial intelligence networks in data centers. In 2019, the automaker began producing cars with custom AI chips that help onboard software make decisions in response to what’s happening on the road.

Last month, Baidu launched an AI chip designed to help devices process large amounts of data and increase their computing power. Baidu said the “Kunlun 2” chip could be used in areas such as autonomous driving and is now in mass production.

Some tech giants have chosen to obscure certain semiconductor projects.

Google is reportedly approaching the deployment of its own central processing unit (CPU) for Chromebook laptops. According to a report from Nikkei Asia on September 1, search giants plan to use CPUs on Chromebooks and tablets running the company’s Chrome operating system from around 2023. Google didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Amazon, the world’s largest cloud service operator, is developing a unique network chip that powers hardware switches that move data within the network. If it works, Amazon’s reliance on Broadcom can be reduced. Amazon, which has already designed many other chips, did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Facebook’s chief AI scientist told Bloomberg in 2019 that the company is working on a new class of semiconductors that behave “very differently” from most existing designs. Facebook didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Design but not manufacture

At this stage, no tech giant is trying to do all the chip development on their own.

“It’s all about chip design and performance,” Shaw said. “At this stage, it’s very expensive, not manufacturing or casting.”

Setting up an advanced chip factory or foundry like TSMC in Taiwan costs about $ 10 billion and takes years.

“Even Google and Apple are hesitant to build these,” O’Donnell said. “They will even go to TSMC or Intel to make their chips.”

Silicon Valley lacks the skills needed to design high-end processors, O’Donnell said. “Since Silicon Valley has been so focused on software over the last few decades, hardware engineering was considered a bit anachronistic,” he said.

“Using hardware has become’cool’,” O’Donnell said. “Despite its name, Silicon Valley currently employs a relatively small number of real silicon engineers.”

