Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces H-P2A patent in Europe





Chayer-s-les-Ormoes, France-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris: ALHGR) (Hoffmann Green Cement or the Company), a pioneer of clinker-free low-carbon cement, announced today that it has obtained a European patent. H-P2A technology.

This issuance of a second patent for H-P2A technology, following the one granted in the United States in 2020, further strengthens the protection of Hoffman Green Cement’s intellectual property and thus barriers to entry into the decarbonized cement market. Strengthen. After more than 5 years of evaluation, the H-P2A patent was validated by the European Patent Office under number 3274315.

H-P2A (High Performance Alkaline Activation) is a geopolymer technology that enables the formulation of low carbon cement for the mortar and industrial adhesive markets based on industry-produced by-products.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: This area. In line with our innovation strategy, meeting this new milestone rewards all investments and efforts made since the company was founded, in terms of protecting our intellectual property. With the grant of this European patent, the technology will be available for sale in France and throughout Europe from 2022.

Features of H-P2A technology:

Composition of cement produced using this technology: Flash clay mixed with silicates, and activators and superactivators specially formulated by us. Tensile strength of concrete over 25MPa of H-P2A cement. H-P2A cement is a two-component cement that has a fast-curing effect by mixing active powder and solution, or two pastes. Fully compatible with existing production processes. Targeted at the compounder market for the production of 100% mineral, non-flammable, VOC (volatile organic compound) -free adhesives.

Financial schedule:

Revenues and results for the first half of 2021 will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffman Green Cement Technology

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, manufactures and sells innovative clinker-free low-carbon cements that emit significantly less carbon dioxide than traditional cements. Fully aware of the need to harmonize environmental emergencies with the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the group is at the center of true innovation based on changes in cement composition and the creation of unheated and clean manufacturing. believe. Process without clinker. Currently manufactured on the first 4.0 industrial land without kilns or chimneys in western France, Hoffmann Greens Cement is suitable for all construction sector markets, at comparable doses and without modification to the concrete manufacturing process. Demonstrates higher performance than conventional cement. For more information, please visit www.ciments-hoffmann.fr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210905005003/en/Hoffmann-Green-Cement-Technologies-Announces-That-It-Has-Been-Granted-an-H-P2A-Patent-in-Europe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos