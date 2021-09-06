12 popular Google Doodle games you can still play





Several times each year, the Google Doodle team creates some high-quality games to celebrate anniversaries and special events, and to raise awareness of ongoing issues. Usually these games are intended to last 2 to 20 minutes, but some are more than an hour long. In no particular order, here are some of the best Google Doodle games you can still play.

Pacman google

Pac-Man is a timeless classic, so it makes sense to start the list in this world-famous 1980s arcade game. On May 21, 2010, Google released this fun Doodle to celebrate Pac-Man’s 30th anniversary. Experience nostalgia by eating a few points, different fruits, and perhaps one or two ghosts.

The purpose of the game is to clear all dot stages while avoiding ghosts. If the ghost touches you, the game is over. You can control Pac-Man using the arrow keys on your keyboard. If you have friends you want to play with, click the coin twice and Pac-Man will appear! Ms. Pac-Man is controlled using the A, S, D, and W keys.

Baseball google

TheBaseballGoogle Doodle was released on July 4, 2019. It’s a great way to celebrate Independence Day rather than playing old-fashioned baseball. To make things even more American, you play as a variety of foods you can find in baseball games, such as hot dogs and nachos and cheese, while the opposing team is peanuts.

When you start the game, random food approaches the plate. When the pitcher throws the ball, push the spacebar and swing the bat. The more points you get, the different the speed and style of the pitch. Strike out to end the game. See how many points you can earn!

Basketball google

Continuing the sporting theme, Basket balllets shoot hoops in this single player time passer. This was actually part of a four-day Google Doodle run, and I was also able to test my soccer, slalom canoeing, and soccer skills. According to Google Doodle lead Ryan Germick, these four games have been played over a billion times in four days.

The game mechanics is simple. Hold down the spacebar to strengthen your health and shoot away. If you build too much strength (or don’t build enough), you miss. Check the number of balls you can net in less than 30 seconds!

Carrot google coding

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of kids coding, the Google Doodle team has released carrot coding. This simple drag and drop game for kids introduces the concept of coding by using building blocks to send rabbits in the right direction and collect carrots.

Each block has an arrow pointing in a specific direction. To complete each level, the player must add the correct block sequence, point the rabbit across the platform and collect all the carrots the level provides. The higher the level, the harder the sequence.

Rubik’s Cube Google

The Rubik’s Cube, consisting of 6 colors, 6 sides and 54 squares, has been around since 1974. In 2014, Google released the Rubik’s Cube Doodle to celebrate 40 years of frustration around the world.

The goal of this game is to twist and rotate the blocks to make each side of the Rubik’s Cube the same color. To play the Google Doodle version, click and drag the cursor to rotate the block or rotate the Rubik’s Cube. Good luck!

Pony Express Google

Pony Express was a 19th century postal delivery service. The first successful delivery was April 14, 1860. In honor of its history, the Google Doodle team has created a decent Pony Express game. In this game you will ride a horse to collect emails and avoid obstacles all the time.

To play, the user must use the up and down arrow keys to move the rider up and down respectively. Collect as much mail as you can, avoiding cacti, fences, rocks, holes and many other obstacles. There are a total of three levels to collect all emails for each level.

Pangorin game like Sonic Google

Pangolins are the most trafficked animals in the world and are endangered as poachers hunt for meat, medicine and fashion. To raise awareness of this issue, Google created a love-based Doodle on Valentine’s Day 2017 in honor of the endangered scales.

Pangolin’s Google Doodle is side-scrolling like a sonic. Use the left and right arrow keys to move the pangolin and make it jump in the spacebar. Collect as many items as you can and reach the finish line before time runs out.

Meow-loween google

Meow-loween is a spooky Google Doodle created to celebrate Halloween in 2016. In Meow-loween, the player controls a cat named Momo who has to save the magic school from the onslaught of ghosts.

In this game, a symbol will be displayed above each ghost’s head. To send the ghost back to an unknown area, the player must click the mouse and drag it on the screen to draw the symbol. The longer you play, the more ghosts will appear, so be quick!

Doodle Champion Island Games Google

Doodle Champion Island Game is one of the longest Google Doodle games to date and takes about 2 hours to complete. It was originally planned to be released during the 2020 Olympics, but the pandemic delayed the event by another year, giving the Google Doodle team more time to work on it, making it even more fun than originally planned. ..

To play, move your character on the world map and approach each challenge waiting for you. Please read carefully as the controls vary from game to game. See if you can compete in all competitions and be at the top of the leaderboard.

Garden gnome google

Have you ever been urged to use a catapult to throw a few meters of garden gnomes across the garden? Your chance now! To give you a little background on the history of garden gnomes, such as the origins and manufacturing methods of garden gnomes, Google Doodle introduces garden gnomes.

The goal of the game is to throw gnomes out of the catapult as much as possible across the yard. The more you throw them, the more flowers they plant. To play, press the spacebar to prepare the catapult, then press the spacebar again to release the gnome. The better the release timing, the stronger the gnome can be thrown.

Google lottery

Loteria, often referred to as Mexican Bingo, is a traditional Mexican card game. The announcer will show you the card, and you must immediately see if you match yours. Unlike Bingo, the patterns you need to create on your cards vary from game to game. It’s also the second Google Doodle that multiple players can join.

To play, listen to the announcer calling the card, watch it, and then check the card to see if there is a match. In that case, quickly drag and drop the beans onto the card. If not, wait until the announcer displays the next card. Match the patterns needed to win to complete the game. This is a game of chance, so do your best!

Scoville Google

We all made the mistake of eating the whole spicy pepper. Full of momentary regret, we try to improve the burning sensation as soon as possible. Thanks to Wilbur Scoville, we know that rushing to the fridge and grabbing a jug of milk is the perfect solution to relieve pain. Also, thanks to Scoville, I know how to measure the level of heat generated by each pepper. To celebrate Scovilles’ 151st birthday, Scoville Doodle offers the opportunity to show that Spicy Pepper is his boss by chunking ice cream scoops.

At the bottom of the battlefield, you’ll see a bar where the circle moves quickly back and forth. To hit the pepper with an ice cream scoop, make sure to stop the circle near the center of the bar. You can stop the circle by clicking the mouse. The more progress you make, the more spicy the pepper will be. See if you can beat them all!

