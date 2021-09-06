Chinese stocks are rising with new stock exchange plans and government support. HK up





Shanghai, September 6 (Reuters)-China’s stocks surge on Monday, driven by high-tech stocks, as many of the new stock exchange plans in Beijing and market-friendly rhetoric from government officials boosted sentiment. bottom. Hong Kong stocks also rose.

** The CSI300 Index rose 1.9% to 4,936.15 points at the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.0% to 3,618.31 points.

** The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% and the Hong Kong China Enterprise Index rose 0.4%.

** After China released details of the Beijing Stock Exchange, which will be based on the NTB over the weekend, the index tracking major companies listed on the Beijing New Third Commission (NTB) has skyrocketed by more than 12%. STAR Market, which focuses on Shanghai technology, and ChiNext, a startup board in Shenzhen, exceeded 2%.

** The new Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) reassures China to support innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and continue to use the capital markets for financing, Citi said Monday. Said in the memo.

** A pre-planned message from senior financial authorities reaffirming the agenda for opening and liberalizing financial markets eases concerns about whether China’s capital markets can still invest in foreign financial institutions (FIs). I think that is the purpose.

** China’s Deputy Prime Minister Liu He said he needed to support the private economy, and the guidelines and policies to support the private economy have not changed and will not change in the future.

** In addition, China’s central bank and financial regulators have vowed over the weekend to increase high-level openness in the financial sector by optimizing institutional arrangements and improving regulation, official China Daily said. I reported.

** The securities subindex rose 3.8% as investors bet that China’s new stock exchange would boost underwriting.

** In Hong Kong, the Treasury and Energy subindexes increased by 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

** BYD Co Ltd recorded the largest daily rise in the Hang Seng Index, jumping 5.7% after automakers tripled new energy vehicle sales from a year ago to August.

** Index tycoons Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group rose 3% and 0.5%, respectively, while Meituan fell 0.4%. (Report by Shanghai Newsroom; edited by Devika Syamnath)

