Qualcomm will work with Google to provide the Renault Group with a premium and intelligent in-vehicle experience.Megane E-TECH Electric, Access Evolution





Munich:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Announced today that it will work with Google and the Renault Group to design a rich and immersive in-vehicle experience for the new Mgane E-TECH Electric, the Renaults next-generation electric vehicle announced today at IAA Mobility 2021. In Munich. The Renault Group uses Qualcomm Technologies’ 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to create a technologically advanced infotainment system consisting of portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigation capabilities. Powers the vehicle, providing ease of use and comfort for drivers and passengers. To further enhance the driver and passenger experience, the new Mgane E-TECH Electric infotainment system not only provides intelligent infotainment and in-vehicle customer applications (Google Assistant, Google, etc.), but also incorporates them. Google apps and services will be installed. Maps and Google Play) as well as evolving digital trends with upgradeable features to keep your vehicle fresh and up-to-date.

The new Mgane E-TECH Electrics stylish infotainment system meets the demands of the automotive industry and consumer demand for a premium in-vehicle experience, and Mgane E-TECH Electrics’ position as a highly competitive electric vehicle in the market. The purpose is to emphasize.

As the first scalable artificial intelligence (AI) -based solution announced by the automotive industry, the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to transform the in-vehicle experience and are advanced in next-generation vehicles. It supports the high level of computing and intelligence required for functionality. Includes a highly intuitive AI experience for in-vehicle virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and the driver, and contextual safety use cases. Leveraging the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, future Mgane E-TECH Electric vehicles will be designed to provide a transformative experience for drivers and passengers.

The Mgane E-TECH Electrics Digital Cockpit is powered by the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) and leverages Google technology to bring a new level of intelligence to the vehicle. With Google built-in, Mgane E-TECH Electric has hands-free help from the Google Assistant, locationally accurate navigation maps using Google Maps, and a wealth of connected and upgradeable Google Play automotive applications and services. It also has a great ecosystem. ..

Thierry Camal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory, said that the digital cockpit has rapidly transformed the way drivers and passengers operate vehicles for more personalized comfort. We are confident that the ongoing efforts of Google and Qualcomm Technologies are important to redefine the in-car experience and provide advanced features that enhance the driver and passenger experience.

Recognizing that consumers and automakers are increasing the demand for intelligent and secure in-vehicle experiences, the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms will help meet these needs with Mgane E-TECH Electric vehicles. I’m proud to play a role. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Senior Vice President and GM of Automotive. We look forward to expanding our long-term relationships with industry leaders such as Google and Renault Group and rethinking and redesigning the overall experience of drivers and passengers in this new digital age.

Qualcomm Technologies’ integrated automotive platform, including Snapdragon Digital Chassis, continues to grow its telematics, infotainment, and automotive connectivity businesses with an order pipeline of over $ 10 billion. Qualcomm Technologies’ automotive solutions combine a number of key technologies, scales and experiences to support the creation of advanced automotive infotainment systems. Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms bring next-generation technology to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers around the world to design and enhance next-generation digital cockpit systems.

