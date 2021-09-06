Easy SEO beats agents: how to play games and beat Google





For more than a decade, agents have wanted to outperform Google’s black-box search algorithms. Updated local content. Strengthened video strategy. At some point, you probably joined Google+ to post content and encountered crickets.

Still, the whole Google algorithm remains a mystery. But as local search takes hold in Google Local Pack, it’s important for agents to uncover its secrets.

Here are some new revelations:

Reviews are currently the second most important factor for Google’s local search algorithm 1. Consumers looking for local shops and services are looking to reviews above all else. Google’s top three conversion factors are a company’s star ranking, number of reviews, and review sentiment 1.

So what’s the secret to defeating Google? It’s all about reviews. There are three ways you can enhance your online review strategy and beat Google in your own game.

1. Get reviews on Google

Make sure you have a plan to get all the reviews on Google. Whether you’re asking clients to review directly on your site or using a service to stream past, present, and future reviews to your Google My Business profile, make Google the number one place with strong clients. I want to review.

2. Helps to improve the legitimacy of the review

Consumers say they are wise to scammers and that more than 80% 2 are concerned about trusting fake reviews.

To counter this distrust, companies can work to ensure that reviews have data, media, or other signs of validity. Realtors can use tools such as RateMyAgent to directly associate reviews with actual MLS transaction data, which has a slight advantage here. Validated reviews posted with property prices, locations, and listing photos are likely to earn the trust of consumers.

3. Reply to all Google reviews

Keep in mind that Google’s algorithms are designed to promote reputable and legitimate local businesses. Therefore, their local search algorithm takes into account the involvement between local businesses and consumers who leave reviews3.

Please comment after receiving a positive review. Make it clear that you know exactly who left the review, and that you continue to have a great relationship.

Todd, these kind words make a lot of sense to me. It was an honor to work with you and Marilyn. I hope to see you again for dinner!

Even if the reviews you receive are negative, you still need to reply. However, you can also call past clients first. Not only does this minimize misunderstandings, but it also reduces the likelihood of doubling negative feedback. The only time to avoid making a call is if you undoubtedly know that it is unproductive and leads to more tension.

After the call, create a response that calmly and professionally describes the situation, misunderstandings, and plans to prevent the situation from happening again. Don’t sound defensive or upset.

Brad, I’m glad I had the opportunity to discuss this in person. As an agent, I have been working with buyers for 20 years with a variety of communication preferences, from text to email, phone and face-to-face discussions. We apologize for not being able to access the same page. Im is committed to providing a better experience for all future clients. Thank you for your feedback. Be careful.

Ready to beat Google?

When it comes to building a stable business, you need a review solution that can help you get Google on your side. Apply for a free RateMyAgent profile now for a free profile that allows you to collect, manage and promote reviews on Google, Facebook, Instagram and more.

