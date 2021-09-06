The Truth About Ceiling Fans And Your Energy Bills

Ceiling fans are a popular accessory in warmer climates. As the temperature rises the fans are activated. The theory is that it helps to cool the space and therefore reduces your energy bills. Considering the amount the average Australian spends on air conditioning any saving is a good thing.

But, does it really save you money on your energy bills?

How The Ceiling Fan Works

The ceiling fan is usually attached to the light fitting and receives power from the lighting circuit. This is why it is important to have a qualified electrician Sydney fit your fan. You need to be confident that the circuit can handle the power and safely power your light and fan.

Of course, in reality, it is rare that you need the light and fan on in the summer. But, you may not have realized that these fans are designed to work in two different directions.

When your fan spins one way the hot air in the room is drawn up. That helps to cool your room. However, change direction and the fan pushes the air downward. The aim is to prevent the hot air from escaping and help to keep your house warm in the winter months.

In short, it can be useful throughout the year.

Ceiling Fans Reduce Energy Usage

The air conditioning unit in your home is one of the most expensive things you own. It uses a surprising amount of power to draw air in, force it through the condenser, and then pump cool air into your home.

In contrast, a ceiling fan simply moves air. It takes very little current to operate a ceiling fan. In other words, a ceiling fan is much cheaper to operate than an air conditioning unit.

Use With the Air Conditioning

However, a ceiling fan cannot be used by itself. This is because all it does is move the air around. If the air is hot then it will move hot air around. This may create a breeze that makes you feel cooler but it won’t actually be lowering the temperature.

That’s why a ceiling should be used in conjunction with your air conditioning. By encouraging the cool air to stay in the room it will help to lower the temperature where it matters, where you are and the thermostat for the air conditioning.

This means the air conditioning unit doesn’t need to work as hard, reducing the running cost and saving you money.

As the fan is significantly cheaper to run than the air conditioner, the cost of running the fan should be offset by the savings in air conditioning energy usage. In fact, it should reduce the overall energy use in your home and, therefore, the cost of your energy bill.

Don’t forget, if some days merely moving the air is enough to feel cooler than you don’t even need to turn the air conditioning on. That means your savings from using a fan increase dramatically. That alone makes them a worthwhile investment.