How to upgrade your PS4 game to PS5 version for free (for now)





The way to grab Yuffie and her materia came to PS5.

Thanks to the excellent backward compatibility features of the new Sony console, most PlayStation 4 games can be played on PlayStation 5. However, some publishers take PS4 games one step further by allowing them to upgrade their PS4 games to the PS5 version for free. This allows you to play at 4K dynamic resolution of 60 frames per second and reduces loading time, resulting in less waiting time and a smoother gaming experience.

One of the major games updated was last year’s FINAL FANTASY 7 remake. It was released in June with an extended version of “Episode Break” featuring the wonderful ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. Next-generation updates are free for current owners, but free if you get the game via PlayStation Plus in March. Yuffie content also has an additional charge of $ 20 and is only available on PS5.

Another game that was recently upgraded was Doom Eternal. It adds HDR 10 graphics options, ray tracing, and the ability to run at 120 frames per second, but you can’t transfer saves from the PS4 version.

Road to the next generation

The PS5 is currently available, but is in stock at retail stores. The digital-only model costs $ 400, and the model with a disk drive costs $ 500.

Game upgrades are not automatic or regular game updates. So it’s easy to accidentally keep playing the PS4 version of the game on the new PS5. You need to go to the PlayStation Network games page and choose to upgrade to the PS5 version. This will download the additional data needed for next-generation features.

If you have a PS5, make sure you are playing the best possible version of the game.

If you have a physical PS4 game, you can also upgrade to the PS5 version only if you purchased a PS5 with a disk drive. You should always use a PS4 disc to play the PS5 version. Even if you upgrade, you will not get a free digital copy of the game. Download the PS5 update from the PSN, but you don’t need a PS5-specific disc. The PS4 disc becomes the authenticator.

If you choose a digital-only PS5 and have a disc, you’re out of luck. There are some additional restrictions and warnings.

Some PS5 versions of current PS4 games have not yet been released. Next-generation versions will consume more valuable memory on console SSDs as they will be larger files. Eventually, a new list of trophies will be created (saves for some games in each version will not be transferred, and you will need to manually upload saves from the PS4 version before accessing them on your PS5. There are also games. Some game upgrades are only available in cross-generational bundles or special editions.

First party policy changes

Sony initially stated that it wouldn’t be possible to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 version for free in the upcoming exclusive Horizon Forbidden West without purchasing the more expensive Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Edition. He then reversed the course, saying that anyone who purchased the PS4 version was eligible for a free PS5 upgrade.

However, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also confirmed that future first-party game upgrades come at a price.

“From now on, PlayStation’s first-party exclusive cross-generation titles (newly released on PS4 and PS5) (both digital and physical *) will offer a $ 10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5,” he said. I am writing in a blog post. “This applies to the following God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and other exclusive cross-generation PS4 and PS5 titles published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the games you can upgrade.

PS5 Performance Mode; Screenshots by Sean Keane / CNET Free upgrades available now

Some upgrades require you to pay or purchase a specific (more expensive) version of the game.

The next-generation upgrade of Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be breathtaking when it comes out later this year.

CD Projekt Red Future Free Upgrades

This list will be updated as more upgrades become available or announced.

