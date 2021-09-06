VW is reviving its iconic minibus as an electric robot axis





Five years after Volkswagen first unveiled the concept of the electric version of its iconic minibus, it was finally possible to get a glimpse of the vehicle on the road for the first time. But instead of going back to the era of hippies and flower power, ID Buzz has a high-tech suite of sensors and computing smarts for its new role as an autonomous test vehicle.

VW states that Autonomous ID Buzz will serve as a platform for full-scale commercial ride-hailing and delivery operations for automakers planning to launch in Germany in 2025. Private trucks near Munich and city airports. Van made his public debut at the 2021 IAA Mobility Event in Munich. The event also saw new concepts from Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Van uses hardware and software developed by Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based startup backed by Ford and VW. Automakers formed a global alliance in 2019 to co-develop electric and self-driving cars as a way to distribute the costs that are expected to be an expensive and demanding process.

As part of that deal, VW invested a staggering $ 2.6 billion in Argo, with a valuation of $ 7 billion at the time. (The valuation then increased to $ 12.4 billion as the company considered a public offering.) Argo opened an office in Munich, absorbing VW’s self-driving team based there.

Argo is currently using a Ford vehicle that has been modified for testing in the United States, but has yet to reveal its own dedicated AV like its competitors. Self-driving ID Buzz is a more fully implemented version of Argos AV hardware and software, including an in-house developed lidar sensor in the 400 meter range.

VW said it plans to operate the van as a ride-sharing fleet under its subsidiary Moia. Since 2017, Moia has been operating an electric vehicle fleet as part of its ride pool service in Hamburg, serving 3 million customers to date. These customers provided a treasure trove of feedback that the company would use as it transitioned to a fully autonomous fleet by 2025.

Despite the high expectations initially, AV is still far from being able to drive anywhere under any conditions. The industry has been rapidly consolidating over the past year, with many companies being acquired or merged with others. Faced with extended timelines and rising operating costs, it’s hard to keep your business up and running with little hope of generating revenue in the short term.

Robotaxis, in particular, is considered far farther than most companies expect. VW and Argo say they remain bullish on their ability to reach their target dates. Argo CEO Bryan Salesky is more realistic about the timeline than most executives and told The Verge in a recent podcast interview that when the technology is ready, it’s ready.

Argo has been testing 4th generation vehicles in Miami, Austin, Washington DC, and Pittsburgh, Detroit, and California for the past few years. The company also plans to launch a ride hail service in the United States using Lyft by the end of the year.

