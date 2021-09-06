A Guide to Choose LED Lighting

The advantages of LED lighting are almost endless. Is it really that cool (spoiler: yes) as they say it? In this guide, we will not strain you with the theory of luminous flux, terminology, complex calculations, but we will tell you simply and, on your fingers, why LED lighting is so popular and how to choose it correctly.

Why is LED lighting so cool?

Why it was worthwhile to come up with something better than “light bulbs” is understandable. They are dull, and warm, and beat, and shake. And why are LED lamps better than fluorescent “energy-saving” lamps? LED ones are often more expensive, and economical ones.

No, even more, economical

The brightness and power of the luminous flux, equivalent to the power consumption, breaks records for LED lamps. When compared with an incandescent lamp, on average, LEDs are 10 times more economical. This means that a 100-watt incandescent lamp consumes 100 watts, shines equivalent to 100 watts, and heats up like a small stove. An LED lamp that will shine at about 100 watts will consume only 10 and will practically not heat up. It is best whether for residential or commercial use. It saves energy. Many shops are using hanging shop light fixtures which are not only cool but also economical. So, all in all, it’s a wise choice for everyone.

Durability

It is another big plus for LED lamps. While you change a dozen incandescent lamps and a few fluorescent ones, the same LED lamp will still serve you faithfully. On average, their service life is from 5 to 10 years. Plus, many manufacturers and specialist retailers warrant any LED product from one to three years, so your bulbs may end up forever. Cost-effectiveness coupled with durability very quickly pays for the high cost of LED lighting.

Reliability and ease of use

Only LED filament bulbs should not be shaken. Otherwise, from awkward drops, shaking, vibration, rise, and fall of the ambient temperature (within the manufacturer’s limits), LED lamps usually do nothing. You can also add to this about environmental friendliness.

For example, mercury is used in fluorescent spiral lamps. It is dangerous to break them, and after failure, they need to be disposed of at special collection points. If you accidentally break an LED lamp, only fragments of the bulb will be dangerous. During operation, it will not explode, as sometimes happens with incandescent lamps. It is better to buy from reliable companies like lepro.com to ensure getting a quality product.

Are there any downsides?

LED lamps are not very fond of the presence of a dimmer and indicator light in the switches. For a dimmer (dimmer), you need to purchase special dimmable lamps. With indicators, the situation is simpler – modern switches, as a rule, no longer conflict with LED lamps. In older models, you can easily disconnect the indicator. Otherwise, the lamps will begin to flicker, even when turned off, flash and quickly fail.

Any LED comes in three basic color temperatures with a bunch of mid-tones: warm, neutral white, and cool white. The description is always indicated by marking in degrees Kelvin.

Warm Light

An excellent solution for those who are sure that there is nothing better than the cozy light of an incandescent lamp. The light is noticeably yellow. In some cases, it really adds a pleasant comfort and a sense of warmth, in other situations it can distort the shades in the interior.

Neutral white

Clean lighting with virtually no distortion, perfect for anywhere. Neutral white does not affect the interior in any way and adds nothing but light. In most cases, if you are not sure whether a warm or cold lamp will work for you, take a neutral white and you will not go wrong. This is especially an excellent solution for all rooms where accurate “color rendering” of the space is important – where you most often look in the mirror, work, try on clothes, etc.

It is also called “operating room light” because of its characteristic bluish glow. Cold white appears to be visually brighter, but this is only an optical effect. May make the room feel less comfortable. It is generally not recommended to put cold lamps in living quarters, leaving them for bathrooms, hallways, closets. But use it with caution in the bathroom – an already not very cozy room can become not at all welcoming.