All Apple products to be launched in the fall of 2021





With four months left until the end of 2021, it’s a quiet year for Apple. So far, I’ve got a new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag tracker, Siri Remote, and MagSafe battery pack, but it’s not that new for more than eight months. But don’t think Apple is trying to shut down 2021 without leaving that mark. Let’s conclude with Apple’s many new products coming out before the end of the year.

September

IDG

iPhone 13

The new iPhone has always been the biggest launch of the year, and the iPhone 13 is no exception. We already have a pretty good idea of ​​what it looks like: the iPhone 12, which basically has a small notch. It’s reportedly equipped with a better camera, pros may get a 120Hz ProMotion display, and finally a always-on display may come out. Especially with the iPhone 13 mini, we are also expecting a larger battery.

AirPods (3rd generation)

I’ve been expecting AirPods at all Apple events for about a year now, but it looks like they’ll finally be there this fall. Based on leaks and rumors, they are most likely to arrive at an iPhone event. A seemingly accurate image was leaked a few months ago, showing a pair of earphones with a short stem that fits snugly in the ear, much like the AirPods Pro. According to recent rumors, noise cancellation is not done and it remains a professional feature.

Apple Watch Series 7

It’s possible that it had its own headlining event last year, but rumors say that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be announced with the iPhone 13. This also seems to be a fairly large release. Rumor has it that Apple will redesign the Apple Watch with a flat edge. The body is thin and the screen size can be as large as 41mm and 45mm. I heard enhanced swimming tracking and a new fast, thin tip bark. When it launches this fall, it may or may not have its own event.

October

IDG

iPad (9th generation)

Apple hasn’t done much to upgrade its entry-level iPad since it introduced support for the A10 processor and Apple Pencil in the 6th generation in 2018, but the new version will eventually be more modern. There are rumors that it may result in an A12 or A13 Bionic processor. The new iPad may hold the home button, which is one of the few devices to hold, but the bezel can shrink to look a lot like the old iPad Air, but with the same $ 329 price tag. Is attached.

iPad mini (6th generation)

Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2019, but kept the same old design. This is rumored to change in an update released later this year, and reports say it will be the biggest redesign in the history of this little tablet. According to many reports, the iPad mini will receive 2020 iPad Air treatment with a Liquid Retina display and Touch ID on the power button, like the new iPad Air. Rumor has it that it will have a large 8.3-inch display, an A15 processor, and USB-C.

Apple Pencil (3rd generation)

Apple releases a new iPad Pro with an M1 processor and a stunning display, but it seems strange that there is no new Apple Pencil to support it. However, as we’ve heard and seen, the new Apple Pencil is under development with a glossy finish, but I don’t know much about it. It could be a newer version of the cheaper Apple Pencil, or a smaller version of the first-generation model built for the iPad mini.

November

IDG

14 “/ 16” MacBook Pro

We’ve been hearing about the redesigned MacBook Pro for some time, and it’s almost certain that a new Mac will soon be available as the Apple Silicon migration celebrates its first anniversary. And this will be big. Apple has reportedly shipped two sizes of MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch), slimming the bezel, reviving HDMI, SD card readers, more Thunderbolt ports, and even MagSafe. increase. I’ve also heard that a mini LED display has arrived and the touch bar is gone.

Mac mini

The Mac mini was one of the first Macs to have an M1 processor in late 2022, but Apple plans to release another processor in 2021. According to the report, the M1X chip and the new thinner design. It also reportedly has four Thunderbolt ports, up to 64GB of RAM, and an iMac-style power cable.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/344378/apple-fall-2021-new-products.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

