The best Hoopa limited move set in Pokemon Go





Players are finally able to capture and use the mythical Pokemon Hoopa as part of the Pokemon Goes Season of Mischief content. This means you can appear in PvP and other battles.

Hoopa is still new to the game, so it will be a little difficult to build. However, its powerful attack statistics and STAB movements leave you with powerful options to add to your roster.

The main thing to avoid Hoopa’s Confined state is its terrible defenses. It’s not viable, so only pull it out if you know it’s an advantage, or if you can clean up the game at a later stage without having to carry it around.

The Hoopa Confined has a maximum CP of 3,359 at level 40, with an offensive power of 261 and a defensive power of 187 and a stamina of 173. As a psychic / ghost type, Hoopa has access to the following moves: These are all STABs and do a lot of damage.

Fast Moves Charge Moves PsybeamShadow BallPsychic

Your best combination for any scenario is Confusion and Shadowball. Both make incredible moves in certain slots, play well together with Hoopas typing, and deal up to 15.3 damage per second. Doubling the psychic or ghost type options isn’t really the best option as it limits the effectiveness of the Hoopas.

If you need to double up, Confusion and Psychic are a better combo than Astonish and Shadowball, but both do 92-96% of the Confusion and Shadowball combo damage.

Regardless of which build you use, you should always be very careful against ghost and dark type Pokemon, and Pokemon that can do a lot of damage very quickly. Hoopa doesn’t last long in bad situations, but playing cards correctly can cause real mischief in mythical Pokemon.

