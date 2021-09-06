Maneater, Killing Floor Boss Supports Texas Abortion Prohibition Act





Photo: Sergio Flores (Getty Images)

According to a tweet posted yesterday by John Gibson, the president of Tripwire Interactive, the studio behind Maneater and Killing Floor, is proud that the U.S. Supreme Court approved the new Texas abortion ban earlier this week. I am thinking.

Controversial legislation goes as far as banning abortions after six weeks and allowing civilians to sue abortion providers or even suspected women to help end their pregnancy. This essentially creates a bounty system that is targeted at abortion seekers and is enforced by random residents of Texas.

Tripwire President John Gibsons said in a tweet on September 4 that he is proud of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to refrain from blocking Texas Senate Bill 8 through his personal Twitter account. Six weeks later in Lone Star.

However, state police and elected officials are not the enforcers. Instead, the obligation is imposed on civilians empowered to file proceedings against persons or groups who believe they are promoting abortion. This could include people who simply take the patient to the clinic, push a wheelchair to help them enter the room, or just hold their hands for comfort. Any Texas citizen can sue them for $ 10,000.

Texas has effectively created a civilian-operated surveillance system whose sole purpose is to prevent women from safely accessing abortion. Abortion is legal within the first 6 weeks, but the majority of women are not yet aware that they are pregnant by then. As Isabel points out, Texas patients are still guaranteed the right to abortion by the Roe v. Wade case, but it is at best theoretical after Tuesday.

Obviously, this is an evil, misleading law that hurt thousands of women and others with wombs who lack the resources to travel outside Texas to access safe abortion. .. Desperate women make the unimaginable choice of trying to get away from prying eyes and access potentially dangerous and dangerous procedures, or carry unwanted pregnancies to reach their term against their will. You will face it. That incredibly terrible law was only legalized by the Supreme Court by increasing the abuse of so-called shadow dockets to rule very important cases.

Still, John Gibson, President of Tripwire Interactive, is happy with it all. In his tweet, he also describes himself as a professional life game developer. He felt it was very important to share this with the world. Gibson also mentions that he is not very political. He apparently decided to make the exception of sharing a bit of excitement with this law, which aimed to hurt women by depriving them of their basic human rights.

Kotaku has contacted Tripwire Interactive for a Gibsons tweet in support of the controversial abortion ban.

The response to the tweet spread throughout social media, and it quickly responded as many video game developers, writers, designers, and fans were immersed in Gibson’s nasty tweets. Many also expressed disappointment that the Gibsons statement undoubtedly put a great deal of stress on those working under him on Tripwire and now have to deal with this shit. Moreover, it feels bad to know that a Texas woman loses control of her body and her boss is fine. Some people have vowed to stop playing existing and future Tripwire games until they block publishers on their Steam accounts.

Update: September 5th, 6:04 pm ET: Self-proclaimed collaborative studio Shipwright Studios has announced that it will cancel all contracts with Tripwire Interactive as a direct result of Gibsons’ tweets. The company previously worked with Tripwire to help the studio develop Maneater and Chivalry II.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Shiplight said he could not continue to work with Tripwire conscientiously under the current leadership structure. Immediately start canceling existing contracts.

The original story is as follows:

If you want to help women pay for a safe abortion, you can donate to the Lilith Foundation, Jane’s Due Process, or the Texas Equal Access Fund. These groups help women in the state afford to have an abortion, provide support and resources to women, and provide other useful services. With the shocking passage of Texas Senate Bill 8, support from such organizations is currently facing an uncertain future with women refusing to control their bodies. Is even more important to you.

