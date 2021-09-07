NASA helicopter plunges on Mars, paving the way for drone explorationExBulletin





NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter circled the summer on Mars. Its success was called the “Extraterrestrial Wright Brothers’ Moment” and opened the door to aviation in another world.

Audi Cornish, Host:

Big news from Mars this weekend. A small helicopter flies around its surface, which exceeds all expectations, as reported by NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel.

GEOFF BRUMFIEL, Byline: The helicopter was carried to Mars on a much larger Perseverence Rover. So far, the rover has rolled over a mile, but the helicopter has gone a step further. It is progressing steadily.

TEDDY TZANETOS: It’s not race, it’s definitely not race.

BRUMFIEL: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Teddy Tzanetos, is the operational leader of a Martian helicopter called Ingenuity. He is also an avid drone pilot.

TZANETOS: I love going out to the park and flying fixed-wing rotorcraft, helicopters, and quadriceps.

BRUMFIEL: But when you fly on Mars, Tzanetos will tell you, a completely different ball game. There are two major problems. First, the atmosphere is only about 1% of the atmosphere on Earth.

TZANETOS: To be able to fly at 1% of Earth’s density, you need a very lightweight vehicle.

BRUMFIEL: Second, you can’t remotely control Ingenuity because it takes minutes for the signal from the remote control on Earth to reach the drone on Mars. It has to fly itself.

TZANETOS: Everything needs to be autonomous. The aircraft must be able to control itself, respond to gusts, and respond to changes in the performance of the aircraft itself.

BRUMFIEL: That’s a big part of why I’ve never flown around Mars before. In the past, drones have required too much computer and camera weight for autopilot. However, with some ultra-lightweight microchips, ingenuity solved the problem.

TZANETOS: We use some of the most powerful computers we have ever sent into space. And it happens to be a cell phone processor several generations ago.

BRUMFIEL: That’s right. A cell phone processor like the one in your pocket is flying a drone on Mars, and it’s flying. In August, Ingenuity flew to a group of dunes in the area known as the Seita on Mars. It was a terrain that the Perseveren Slover could not pass through.

TZANETOS: They have a very long distance to go around the bottom of the Seita. And they are now heading north.

BRUMFIEL: You said it wasn’t a race, but you won. You got there first, didn’t you?

TZANETOS: (laughs) No, no, no race. That is, we got-you know, we are forward scouts.

BRUMFIEL: Scouting the ground for patience is a big part of Ingenuity’s mission. This is because the small helicopter is just a test vehicle. Not designed for scientific research. But Tsanetos believes that will change in the future. Drones will be a valuable explorer.

TZANETOS: Rotorcraft can fly to the walls of cliffs and take pictures of cliffs. You can dive into the cave. We believe that having that whole new perspective will open the door to exploration of Mars.

BRUMFIEL: And it’s not just Mars. NASA is working on a giant drone to explore Saturn’s moon Titan. The thing is the size of a small car. And if you’re wondering how it works, Titan Mission Principal Researcher Elizabeth Toll says she’s found it to be the perfect place for the moon to fly. The atmosphere is thick and there is not much gravity.

ELIZABETH TURTLE: Physically, it’s actually easier to fly on a Titan than on Earth.

BRUMFIEL: Turtle and other members of her team are closely watching Ingenuity’s progress. It’s an opportunity for them to learn about flying in other worlds. But again, she says, it’s cool.

Turtle: It’s really exciting to see a vehicle flying on another planet.

BRUMFIEL: Ingenuity isn’t flying right now, but it’s sitting on the surface of Mars waiting for Perseverence Rover to catch up. But again, it’s not race.

Geoff Brumfiel, NPR News.

(AU REVOIR SIMONE SONG sound bite, “KNIGHT OF WANDS”)

