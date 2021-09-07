Perseverance Rover successfully collects first Mars sample





New images with better lighting reveal that Rover actually successfully collected a rock sample of Mars last week. Rover is currently processing and sealing sample tubes. This is the first Martian rock core sample on the Rover.

This is one of more than 30 samples of Mars that will be returned to Earth by future missions in the early 2030s, and may reveal whether microbial life was present on Mars.

The Perseverance Rover drilled into a rock on Mars on September 2, but a team of rover on Earth wanted a better image to make sure the sample was safely in the tube. .. The first images and data returned by Rover suggested that an intact sample was in the tube after Perseverance drilled a hole in a rock selected by the mission’s science team. ..

After these images were taken, Rover vibrated the drill bit and tube five times in a burst of 1 second to remove both residues from the outside of the tube. This may have caused the sample to slip further into the tube, making it difficult to see.

According to the authorities, the next image taken after this was “not definitive due to poor sunlight.” Patience spent the next two days using the camera to take more images under better lighting conditions before performing the next step in the sampling process.

After Perseverance tried to drill a hole in another rock target on August 5, an additional procedure was added to take an additional image before sealing and storing the sample tube.

“This project put the first core lock under its belt, which is a phenomenal achievement,” Jennifer Trosper, project manager of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement. “. “The team decided on a location and selected and cored feasible and scientifically valuable rocks. We did what we were trying to do.”

Rover uses a rotating percussive drill and a hollow coring bit to drill a hole in the rock and collect a sample that is slightly thicker than a pencil. This sampling system is located at the end of a robot arm that is 7 feet long (2 meters long) on ​​the rover.

Patience is currently exploring the location of the Jezero Crater Citadel. This place was once the site of an ancient lake billions of years ago. Rover’s specific target was a rock called the Rochette. It is about the same size as a briefcase and is part of a rock outcrop and a 0.5 mile ridge of rock.

Fly over mars

The Ingenuity helicopter is also busy, serving as an aerial reconnaissance aircraft for Rover’s future adventures. The little chopper successfully completed his 13th flight on Mars over the weekend.

It flew in the South Seta region at a slightly slower speed of 7.3 mph (3.3 m / s) and took numerous photographs.

The twelfth flight of the helicopter is also relevant to the region and could be a valuable concern for Rover’s science team. In the thirteenth flight, Ingenuity flew over South Seta in a different direction, capturing a different perspective.

During the 12th flight, scientists were intrigued by the particular ridgeline and its rock outcrops. As a result, Ingenuity flew at lower altitudes and skimmed 26 feet (8 meters) instead of 33 feet (10 meters).

Currently, the science team has images showing this geologically intriguing region from the northeast and southwest. Combining these images will help the Perseverance team decide where to drive next and where to collect more samples.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/world/perseverance-rover-mars-sample-helicopter-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos