PlayStation Showcase 2021 date, time, viewing method, and what to expect





Sony will be hosting the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast in September, focusing on the future of PlayStation 5 games. This could be the biggest presentation since the big PS5 was announced in 2020.

Sid Shuman, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications, said: And now I’m looking forward to seeing what we’ve been working on.

This showcase is sold in a different way than the standard State of Play presentation, so it’s highly anticipated. The broadcast is long-lasting and seems to focus on more than just a handful of games.

Much of this upcoming broadcast is a mystery, but there are some things we know. Everything you know about the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast is here.

When is the broadcast date and time of PlayStation Showcase 2021?

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast will air on September 9th at 1:00 pm (Pacific) and 4:00 pm (Eastern).

How to watch PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast

The next look for upcoming PS5 games is just around the corner!Sony

PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast can be viewed on the official PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels. Similarly, you can watch the broadcast later in either location.

Expectations for PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast

Not surprisingly, Sony isn’t going to spoil the surprises it has for the upcoming showcase. Nevertheless, we know that the broadcast doesn’t cover anything related to the next generation PSVR.

We also know that it lasts 40 minutes. This is longer than most State of Play presentations.

What you can expect is announcements from big and small developers about upcoming PS5 games. But what kind of game can you expect?

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Launches February 18, 2022

Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s likely that you’ll get another taste of Horizon Forbidden West during the presentation. After all, it’s arguably Sony’s largest confirmed game, and with its launch in February 2022, the company will want to show off some more before its release.

Death loop

Another game that will almost certainly come up is Deathloop. This game will be available for PS5 only in late September of this year. Sony will want to make a final push before it goes on sale.

Gran Turismo 7

One of the other major PlayStation titles in production is Gran Turismo 7. Given that Sony and Polyphony Digital were aiming to launch this game sometime in 2021, it could appear during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast. The Gran Turismo series has always been Sony’s top seller and is likely to focus on Sony before its launch.

Naughty Dogs Multiplayer Project

Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer version of The Last of Us Part II. Sony.

According to co-game director Vinit Agarwal, Naughty Dog, the developer of The Last of Us and Uncharted, is currently working on a standalone multiplayer action game. With that in mind, it’s not unreasonable to expect a teaser, whatever this is, even if the title splatters into the art.

Prior to the release of The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog tweeted that multiplayer mode would come later. It’s unclear if this mode is related to the standalone multiplayer adventures above, but they’re probably the same.

If true, this means the team has been working on it since at least 2019 (probably before) and it could be released in the near future.

God of War sequel

One of Sony’s other major upcoming games is the sequel to God of War. Development began around the time its predecessor launched in 2018. Developer Santa Monica Studio was planned to go on sale in 2021, but has been postponed to 2022. This means that Sony is likely ready to go on sale. In future showcases.

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Another substantial upcoming PlayStation game is FINAL FANTASY XVI. It’s been a year since the game was released before the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast was broadcast. This indicates that another update may be available.

what else?

There are other games that may appear, but they may be less likely than the other games described above. That possibility gives you a glimpse into the sequel to another unknown game, Marvels Spider-Man, and what Bend Studio is working on.

Apart from that, getting a Bloodborne sequel is absolutely amazing, but there’s no reason to believe it’s coming. Perhaps an enhanced version of PS5 is included on the card.

